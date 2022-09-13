This Lesser-Know State Park Features Florida's Tallest Native American Ceremonial Burial Mound and Offers Guided Tours

Some Florida Parks are popular and well-traveled. Silver Springs, Honeymoon Island, and John Pennekamp are a few examples. Others are not as well known, but still have much to offer. Letchworth-Love Mounds Archaeological State Park is one example of a park that has been called "obscure" but may be interesting to some.

The Park, which is located by Lake Miccosukee, is one that some experts say is historically significant because it is one of three known major surviving mound complexes in the Florida Panhandle. Scientists have recently published the first peer-reviewed archeological article about the site, and Park officials recently held an open house to raise public awareness.

The Five Ceremonial Mounds and the History Behind Them: Probably the biggest draw to this Park is what is called "mound one," the sunshine state's tallest Native American ceremonial mound. This mound is believed to have been built by the Swift Creek Culture, a group of Native Americans who lived in North Florida between 200 and 450 A.D. The mound is 51 feet high, and although it has some trees growing on it today, it likely would have been clear of vegetation when it was built and likely would have had smooth sides.

There are also 4 smaller mounds in the park, and it is believed that the mounds would have been gathering places with perhaps religious meaning. Archeology Graduate Student Marty Menz told WFSU:

"...not only is this mound a huge feat of engineering and labor, but there is also religious symbolism built into the mound.”

Those who wish to learn more about the mounds can view the interpretive trail on-site or take a one-hour ranger-guided tour with a two-week notice.

What Else is There to Do at Letchworth-Love Mounds Archaeological State Park?: As interesting as the mounds are, the Park also functions like many other state parks in Florida, with birding, hiking, picnicking, and wildlife viewing possible. In terms of birding, visitors have seen ducks, geese, swans, storks, herons, egrets, ibis, bald eagles, osprey, vultures, kites, and hawks.

When viewing wildlife, visitors have seen deer, squirrels, wild turkeys, armadillos, opossums, alligators, coyotes, bobcats, rabbits, foxes, raccoons, and turtles.

Locations, Cost, and Hours: This historic park is nestled between Tallahassee and Monticello, with an address at 4500 Sunray Road South in Tallahassee. Admission is $3 per vehicle, and the Park is open 365 days a year from 8am to sundown daily. The Florida Parks sometimes close parts of the parks for maintenance, so it is always a good idea to call before visiting. This Park's phone number is 850-487-7989 as of this writing.