Stuart, FL

Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxg2W_0hrqQEIv00
John Benitez, Unsplash

Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.

Some Americans even prefer living in, and not just visiting, a smaller town. According to The American Enterprise Institute, nearly twice as many people surveyed expressed a preference for living in a town or rural area rather than a large city.

Determining the Best Small Towns in the South: With so much interest in small towns, the publication, Southern Living recently published an article entitled "The South's Best Small Towns 2022." In it, the site listed 20 small towns that it felt were "favorite storybook towns (where) you can choose your adventure."

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had one town listed, which is favorable when one considers that only 20 destinations were chosen throughout the entire United States. Southern Living chose Stuart, Florida, on Florida's treasure coast. (And Southern Living isn't the only publication that likes Stuart. Coastal Living included it in a list of ten finalists for “America’s Happiest Seaside Town” in 2016.)

What Southern Living Liked About Stuart: Southern Living noted that Stuart is a pleasant mix of opportunities to take in history (try the Stuart Heritage Museum) or enjoy the outdoors. The site suggested visiting places such as Seabranch Preserve State Park, where visitors can hike 4 miles of trail and see rare sand pine scrub, scrubby flatwoods, wildlife, and a mangrove swamp.

Also suggested was St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park, a barrier island with a beach accessible by boat, and the House of Refuge Museum at Gilbert’s Bar, the oldest structure in Martin County and the only House of Refuge left.

What Else is There To Do in Stuart?: According to Visit Florida, Stuart is known as the "sailfish capital of the world." And Stuart has a variety of beaches from which to choose, including Stuart Beach, Bathtub Reef Beach, Santa Lucea Beach, Ross Witham Beach, Tiger Shores Beach, and Virginia Forrest Beach, to name a few.

Stuart also has a charming, historic, and walkable downtown with turn-of-the-century buildings, plus river walk, shops, restaurants, and galleries to enjoy. There are also free trams that run throughout downtown.

Reviews for the city's downtown are quite high, with one reviewer saying:

"Great vibe! Arty and very cool environment. Sidewalk cafes, art galleries, shops, a waterfront boardwalk, entertainment, and lots of events."

For those who wish to check out additional attractions, consider Sailfish Splash Waterpark, Elliott Museum, Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, or the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast.

Here is a YouTube video from Visit Florida highlighting Martin County. You can see some of what Stuart has to offer in the video.

The Rest of Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns: It's interesting to see what other towns from other states made the list. Here are the rest.

1. Beaufort, South Carolina

2. Williamsburg, Virginia

3. Fairhope, Alabama

4. Fredericksburg, Texas

5. Beaufort, North Carolina

6. Stuart, Florida

7. Leiper's Fork, Tennessee

8. St. Francisville, Louisiana

9. Natchez, Mississippi

10. Decatur, Georgia

11. Aiken, South Carolina

12. Paducah, Kentucky

13. Travelers Rest, South Carolina

14. LaGrange, Georgia

15. Wetumpka, Alabama

16. Lewes, Delaware

17. Covington, Louisiana

18. Pawhuska, Oklahoma

19. Easton, Maryland

20. Lewisburg, West Virginia

