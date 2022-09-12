The Florida Cities with the Most Green Space Per Capita

According to the Conversation, “green space” means a public area in a city or town that includes plant or water features set aside for recreation. Many people like having green spaces in the cities where they live, and there may be a good reason for that. Studies have shown that green spaces in urban areas can boost our mood and overall health.

Researchers have encouraged cities to allow adequate access to green spaces. Dr. Jaume Roquer, who studied green spaces and stroke risk, wrote:

"... We must strive to achieve more sustainable towns and cities where living does not mean an increased risk of disease."

Land Development and Prioritizing Green Spaces in Florida: Unfortunately, in many places, green spaces decline as development increases. And as Florida sees a population that continues to grow, development may have to grow with it. That's why some people may specifically seek out cities that prioritize green spaces. And according to the website Stacker, there are four in Florida that stand out in that regard.

Determining Which Florida Cities Offer the Most Green Spaces: Stacker analyzed data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to rank the top 50 cities by the number of green space areas devoted to parks. 4 Florida cities made the top 50. They were:

Jacksonville, Number 49: This city has a population of around 975,000 with 2,341 square feet of green space per capita. Jacksonville's green spaces include the river walks, Metropolitan Park, Cathedral Park, and the Emerald Necklace, a pedestrian greenway, to name a few examples.

Tampa, Number 39: Tampa has a population of around 395,000 and 6,112 square feet of green space per capita. Downtown Tampa has green spaces such as the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk, the Hillsborough River, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Herman Massey Park, Lykes Gaslight Square Park, Kiley Garden, Armature Works, and Waterworks Park, to name just a few.

Miami, Number 31: This major city has a population of around 450,000 and approximately 8,805 square feet of green space per capita. According to the City of Miami, the city wants to increase tree canopy coverage to 30%. Examples of green spaces in Miami are Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Oleta River State Park, Pinecrest Gardens, and 37 botanical acres at Fruit & Spice Park.

Orlando, Number 28: This city with the most green spaces in Florida's population is approximately 321,000, and it has around 10,654 square feet of green space per capita. One of Orlando's best-known green spaces is Lake Eola Park, and the city just demolished a former 7-11 to make more space in that area. Harry P. Leu Gardens, Barnett Park, and Dr. P. Phillips Community Park are additional options. Organizations like the Orlando Land Trust are working to protect the city's green spaces.