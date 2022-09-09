4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the South

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What one person considers a "pretty" town may seem average to another. With that said, most people appreciate it when a place makes an effort to look appealing and welcoming to visitors. This is arguably especially true in the south, where southern hospitality is considered a virtue.

Perhaps these reasons factored into Southern Living's Decision to list what it considered "The South's Prettiest Towns" in June 2022. The publication listed 25 cities that it felt were "charming small towns representing every type of enchanting scenery you can imagine." Florida had 4 cities that made this list of 25 - Sanibel, Florida at number 3, Islamorada at number 19, Key West at number 21, and Fernandina Beach at 25.

Sanibel - the Top of the Florida List: Although Sanibel didn't come in first overall, it came in first for Florida. The island is small, at around 33 square miles, but it may make a big impact on those who visit it. Southern Living noticed the town's gorgeous greeny that borders its beaches and noted that the aesthetic is reminiscent of a Caribbean Island. Sanibel is located on the coast of southwest Florida. It is within the proximity of Fort Myers.

What Southern Living Liked About Islamorada: The site called this grouping of six Florida Keys "paradise on Earth," and noted that one might mistakenly think Islamorada is the name of a tropical island requiring international travel. Thankfully, it's right in the backyard of many Floridians and features bright waters, white sand, and palm trees.

Praise for Key West: Like Islamorada, Key West is located in Monroe county. Southern Living called Key West "the crown jewel of the Keys" because of its memorable sunsets, tropical buildings, tiki bars, and spunky charm. The site called Key West's beaches a bonus.

What's Noteworthy in Fernandina Beach?: The publication noted the tiny community's brightly colored buildings, postcard-worthy beaches, and "Old Florida vibe." It also appreciated that the community is home to Florida's oldest bar, the Palace Saloon. The city of Fernandina Beach is on Amelia Island and is a relatively short drive from Jacksonville.

The Rest of Southern Living's List of the Prettiest Towns in the South: Although the Florida inclusions are of interest to many Floridians, it's always fun to see what other towns throughout the United States made Southern Living's list. Here they are from highest ranking to lowest.