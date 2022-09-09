This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse

Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.

The Cape Florida Lighthouse (Free Tour with Park Entry Fee:) This lighthouse is the oldest structure in Miami-Dade County. It was first built in 1825 and survived an attack by Seminole Native Americans. Although the lighthouse no longer helps guide sailors around the Florida reef, it is a cultural landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.

The lighthouse does offer tours, although the climb may be steep for some. There are one hundred and nine spiral steps, with narrow spaces at some parts, but the views from the top are arguably beautiful. Depending on one's vantage point, one might see Key Biscayne, Miami Beach. the Atlantic Ocean, or the homes of Stiltsville.

Tours are free with park entry and take place twice daily except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Awarding-Winning Beach: Cape Florida offers 1.25 miles of natural beach, which has been ranked as one of the Top 10 beaches in the United States by Dr. Beach. There's a reef offshore, which means that the waters are quite calm, so this is arguably a nice place to enjoy a swim. Note that this is a natural beach, so you may encounter seagrass. However, since the beach is so long, there is theoretically plenty of room to spread out.

Birding and Wildlife Viewing: This park attracts many species of birds and over 50 species of butterflies. The park is home to the Great Atlantic Flyway and the Cape Florida Banding Station, which partners with the Tropical Audubon Society. More than 40,000 birds, and 114 species, have been banded at the Station.

Hiking, Canoeing, Fishing, Children's Playground, and Picnicking: Outside of the beach and lighthouse, this park has the amenities you'd expect from a Florida State Park. There's a 1.5-mile hiking trail, fishing piers, a canoe and kayak launch, rollerblading trials, a children's playground, and picnic pavilions.

Restaurants: The park has two open-air restaurants. One is called the Lighthouse Cafe, and the other is called the Boater's Grill.

Reviews: The park has over 9,000 reviews on Google reviews, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Some said that the calm, shallow beach is a nice beach for kids. Many appreciated the ability to rent bicycles.

Location and Fee: You can find this park at 1200 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne. Admission is $8 per vehicle, but it is recommended that you arrive early as, according to the park website, parking lots close once the park reaches capacity. Also, please check the website for any announcements about amenities. As of this writing, the website indicates that the fishing piers are temporarily closed.