Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets

There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.

Determining What are Still the Best Real Estate Markets in the United States: Considering that some markets remain somewhat strong, the website WalletHub wanted to figure out which housing markets in the United States were still considered the "best."

So it looked at small, mid-sized, and large cities all over the United States using metrics such as home value, appreciation, median days on the market, the percentage of underwater mortgages in a location, foreclosure rate, vacancy rate, affordability, and median credit score.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida fared well, with Port St. Lucie coming in at 15th overall, Orlando coming in 40th, Tampa in 45th, and Cape Coral coming in 55th. But Florida did better when WalletHub broke down markets by size. For example, Florida had more cities to make the top listings in the small real estate markets than the larger ones. Below are all the places where Florida made the top 60 in each category.

Small Florida Cities in the Top 60 Best Real Estate Markets: WalletHub counted a city as "small" if it had fewer than 150,000 residents.

Davie, Florida at number 20

Palm Bay, Florida at number 24

Lakeland, Florida at number 28

Miramar, Florida at number 38

West Palm Beach, Florida at number 40

Sunrise, Florida at number 47

Plantation, Florida at number 55

Mid-Sized Cities in the Top 60 of Real Estate Markets: WalletHub counted a city as mid-sized if it had 150,000-300,000 residents.

Port St. Lucie, Florida at number 7

Orlando, Florida, at number 17

Cape Coral, Florida at number 26

St. Petersburg, Florida at number 40

Pembroke Pines, Florida at number 47

Hialeah, Florida at number 48

Large Cities that Made the List of Best Real Estate Markets: WalletHub considered a city large if it had over 300,000 residents.

Tampa, Florida at 13

Miami, Florida at 20

Jacksonville, Florida at 21

The Rest of the Overall List: It's interesting to see how other cities from across the United States did in this study. Here is the list of cities which made the overall list of the best real estate markets overall.

1 Frisco, TX

2 Allen, TX

3 McKinney, TX

4 Austin, TX

5 Nashville, TN

6 Cary, NC

7 Gilbert, AZ

8 Denton, TX

9 Peoria, AZ

10 Richardson, TX

11 Fort Worth, TX

12 Durham, NC

13 Murfreesboro, TN

14 Bellevue, WA

15 Port St. Lucie, FL

16 Seattle, WA

17 Carrollton, TX

18 Surprise, AZ

19 Plano, TX

20 Henderson, NV

21 Roseville, CA

22 Chandler, AZ

23 Grand Prairie, TX

24 Raleigh, NC

25 Charlotte, NC

26 Boise, ID

27 Irving, TX

28 Hillsboro, OR

29 Vancouver, WA

30 Tempe, AZ

31 Arvada, CO

32 Denver, CO

33 Dallas, TX

34 Fort Collins, CO

35 Clovis, CA

36 Mesa, AZ

37 Aurora, CO

38 Irvine, CA

39 Phoenix, AZ

40 Orlando, FL

41 Salt Lake City, UT

42 Thornton, CO

43 Elk Grove, CA

44 Sunnyvale, CA

45 Tampa, FL

46 Eugene, OR

47 Colorado Springs, CO

48 Huntsville, AL

49 Reno, NV

50 Longmont, CO

51 Tacoma, WA

52 Garland, TX

53 Arlington, TX

54 Renton, WA

55 Cape Coral, FL

56 Madison, WI

57 Everett, WA

58 Santa Clara, CA

59 Scottsdale, AZ

60 Spokane Valley, WA

Additional Data About Real Estate Markets in Florida: WalletHub is one source of data, but for objectivity and additional insight, we can look at what other sources say about the best or "hottest" real estate markets in Florida. In January 2022, the real estate website Zillow predicted Tampa would be the number one real estate market in 2022. Jacksonville also made the top five of that same list. And in May 2022, data from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) ranked Cape Coral as the hottest housing market in America. That said, as of July 2022, the real estate website Redfin listed Cape Coral as one of the real estate markets that were cooling down.