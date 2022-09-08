5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)

Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.

Two Egg: This location is a small community in an unincorporated section of Jackson County, Florida, with a population estimated to be less than 4,000. The origins of this town's name aren't in agreement. Some say that families seeing hard times during the Great Depression would trade "two eggs" for food and supplies at the local store. There's also a local legend called the "two egg stump jumper" that involves a cryptid that is smaller than a traditional Bigfoot.

From Boggy to Niceville: This city is bigger than Two Egg, with a population of around 16,000. Niceville is located in Okaloosa County, Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base. According to the City of Niceville, the community was originally named Boggy, Florida, after Boggy Bayou. "Boggy" was changed to Niceville in 1910, and the postmaster's daughter selected the name.

From Mayo to Miracle Whip: Mayo, Florida, is the only municipality in Lafayette County, Florida, in the panhandle. It has a population of around 1,000 and was originally named after Confederate Colonel James Mayo. In 2018, Mayo temporarily changed its name to Miracle Whip as a prank and a way to generate funding for city beautification.

Weeki Wachee, Florida: This is the smallest community on the list, with a population thought to be less than 20. Weeki Wachee is located in Hernando County and has the famous Weeki Wachee Springs and its mermaids close by. According to Weeki Wachee Springs, Seminole Indians named the area, and the phrase means “little spring” or “winding river.”

Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida: This community is found in central Lake County, and has a population of around 1750. According to the town itself, it was named after its founder, William John Howey, and was originally just incorporated as "Howey" in 1925. Two years later, Mr. Howey changed the name to Howey-in-the-Hills to reflect the rolling hills found there, which he nicknamed "The Florida Alps."

The next time you're driving around Florida and come across a place with an interesting name, it may be fun to see if you can research its origins. In the Sunshine State, places are named in many different ways.