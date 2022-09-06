The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places

If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.

The website recently dropped an article entitled, "The 5 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida." And some of the beaches mentioned are not beaches that typically come up on such lists, since the site indicated that it wanted to focus on "lesser-known" destinations. Here are the beaches chosen, along with what the site found noteworthy about each choice. Also included are highlights from reviewers from sites like TripAdvisor and Google reviews.

Cocoa Beach in Brevard County: Although Cocoa Beach is known for surfing and its location on the Space Coast, you don't have to surf to enjoy a visit. There are plenty of opportunities to people watch, kayak, take in dolphin sightings, try Segway tours, parasail, or even try a casino cruise. Many reviewers mentioned their enjoyment of the pier. There's a photo of Cocoa Beach at the top of this article.

Bowman’s Beach in Sanibel Island: The site liked this somewhat isolated destination southwest of Fort Myers for its seclusion, clear waters, peaceful experience, well-maintained facilities, picnic areas, and fantastic shelling. The reviews for this beach were mostly good, with some noting that the facilities were clean and the beach was pretty, but some were alarmed at the price to park.

Crandon Park Beach in Key Biscayne: This destination is on a barrier island across from Miami, and it's a popular destination with divers and snorkelers because of its sea life and mangrove reefs. This is pick is also known for bird watching. Reviews for this destination were mostly positive, but a few reviewers noted to be aware of metered parking and the potential for seaweed.

Lowdermilk Park, Naples: Must See Places called Naples Beach "unique" because of its white sand, turquoise-colored water, and serenity. Naples itself has 10 miles of coastline, and there's much to do in Naples Beach, including fishing, golfing, and fine dining. Reviewers gave high marks to the close-by parking in Lowdermilk Park, as well as the sand volleyball courts and snack shop.

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West: This destination not only has a lovely beach with calm waters in Key West, but also features a historic fortress to explore. As a State Park, this spot offers many activities such as hiking nature trails or enjoying water sports. Some reviewers noted that the bottom of the water has a bit of a rocky bottom, so they suggested considering water shoes.