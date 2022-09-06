How Do Florida's SAT and ACT Standardized Testing Scores Compare to Other States? How Can Students Prepare for Free?

Although some colleges stopped using standardized testing scores like the SAT and ACT during the pandemic, these scores are still an important part of many Florida students' application packages.

According to the 2021-2022 Bright Futures Scholarship requirements, Floridians seeking that scholarship must still maintain minimum SAT or ACT requirements. And for students who plan to attend college in Florida, test scores (either SAT or ACT) are required at all 12 of Florida's public universities schools per Florida Board of Governors regulations.

How Do Florida Students Do on Standardized Tests Compared to the Other States?: According to Prep Scholar data from October 2021, the national average for the SAT was a total composite of 1060. Massachusetts students had the highest average scores at 1184. Delaware had the lowest, with an average of 984. Florida was in between, with an average score of 993. However, Florida did stand out with an 81% participation rate, which may be because Florida has offered free SAT tests to its students in the past.

To put this in perspective, the University of Florida's average freshman SAT score is around 1360, according to Prep Scholar.

One can look at the same numbers for the ACT. The national average as of November 2021 was a composite score of 20.3. The state with the highest average scores was Massachusetts, with an average score of 27.6. The state with the lowest ACT scores was Nevada, at 17.8. Florida's average composite score was 20.4, meaning Florida slightly beat the national average in 2021. However, Florida's participation in taking the SAT that year was low, at only 34%.

For perspective, FSU's average composite ACT score is 28, according to Prep Scholar.

Free Standardized Test Preparation for Some Florida Students: Students in Duval county may receive free SAT / ACT preparation classes at The University of North Florida.

Free Test Preparation From National Resources: The College Board and Khan Academy offer free practice resources for the SAT. The ACT Test also offers free practice for its test.

Tips to Increase a Student's Scores: Khan Academy offers the following tips to help standardized test takers improve their scores:

Take the PSAT. No matter which test a student plans to take, taking the PSAT early on can give the student much-needed practice and help to identify strengths and weaknesses. Some schools offer the PSAT for free in Florida. Use Old Tests to Study. Many resources publish the previous year's test with answer keys. Take as many as possible to notice patterns in the types of questions asked and what answers are expected. Practice to Strengthen Your Weaknesses: Once a student has taken some practice tests, he'll see where you need the most work. Use resources or get help to strengthen those areas through practice. Break Practice Into Sections: As a student is practicing his weaknesses, study small sections at a time to not feel overwhelmed until he or she is ready to take a new practice test.

Know that your Student Can Retake the Test: Many counselors recommend retaking the tests if your student does not get the score they want or need. Data shows that scores typically rise with retaking, and many schools only consider your highest score.