This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity

If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.

Why Shell Island May Fit the Bill if You're Visiting Panama City or the Panhandle: Panama City is already a popular destination for people visiting Florida. According to the Panama City Beach government, the approximate 15,000-person population of Panama City Beach grows to over 100,000 daily visitors during some of the busiest summer months. The area takes in over 4.5 million visitors each year. With 27 miles of beaches in the town of Panama City Beach, there is room to spread out, but if you really want a pared-down destination, have a look at Shell Island.

Where is Shell Island and How Can You Get There: The Island is located off the coast of Panama City Beach and offers about seven miles of undeveloped nature and shoreline. Although you'll need to have transportation to get there, obtaining it isn't always challenging.

The Shell Island Shuttle makes regular trips during the summer months. The PCS Shell Island Express Ferries are another option.

What is There to Do On Shell Island?: The Island is incredibly pared down. You won't find anything man-made. There are no attractions, restaurants, snack bars, or even restrooms. What you will find are shorelines, shells, forests, sand dunes, and wildlife.

One of the most popular activities on the Island is shelling. The Island got its name partly due to the number of shells located in and around it. According to Visit Panama City, one can find treasures such as sand dollars, moon snails, whelk shells, conch shells, periwinkles, and pin shells, to name just a few.

Nature watching is also popular, and visitors can sometimes see dolphins, turtles, crabs, armadillos, alligators, rabbits, and raccoons.

If you'd like to have fun offshore, you can participate in paddling activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding, or you can swim or snorkel. The Shell Island Shuttle rents kayaks. And many tour operators rent snorkeling equipment.

There are also vendors who offer activities for those who want some adventure. There are dolphin cruises, sunset cruises, and water adventures, to name a few.

Reviews for the Island are Mostly Excellent: It is one thing to read about a place. It is another to read reactions from those who have actually experienced the Island. TripAdvisor has over 2,000 reviews for this destination for an average of 4.5 stars, with some saying the beach had fewer crowds than Panama City Beach.

Yelp had fewer reviews, but they were mostly complimentary. One reviewer suggested using the restroom before heading to the Island, and another recommended bringing your own food and umbrella.