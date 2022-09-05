Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Most Medical Debt

Medical debt is an increasing problem for many Americans. According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, around 41% of people carry some form of medical debt. In 2019, the amount of medical debt in the United States was around $195 billion. According to data from the Journal of the American Medical Association, approximately 18% of Americans have medical debt in collections. Therefore, it may not be surprising that between 2009 and 2020, researchers found that unpaid medical expenses were the most common source of debt owed to collections agencies.

Having medical debt often leaves people unable to pay off other obligations, which can lead to a cycle of more debt. Many factors can affect the amount of medical debt one has, and where one lives may arguably be one of them.

Determining Which States have the Least and Most Medical Debt: The website Nice RX wanted to determine how medical debt varies across the country, so it examined medical debt by state, age, generation, household income, ethnicity, disability status, and insurance coverage.

What were the Findings?: Nice RX found that although Generation X was most likely to have medical debt, Generation Z averaged the highest dollar amount for debt at $19,890. Black individuals were more likely to have debt, but white individuals had the highest dollar amount for the debt at $14,540. Households with disabled individuals were nearly twice as likely to have medical debt.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did not fare very well, coming in 2nd place for the highest amount of medical debt. According to Nice RX, Floridians carry around 8.21 billion dollars of medical debt, collectively.

What States were the Worst for Medical Debt? The states which had the most medical debt were as follows. The medical debt in billions of dollars is listed for each state:

Texas: 14.6 billion dollars

Florida: 8.2 billion dollars

California: 7.5 billion dollars

Georgia: 3.6 billion dollars

South Carolina: 3.6 million dollars

The states with the least medical debt were (in millions of dollars):

Vermont: 43 million dollars

North Dakota: 61 million dollars

Rhode Island: 72 million dollars

South Dakota: 69 million dollars, and

Hawaii: 126 million dollars in medical debt

Additional Data Suggests that Florida Health Care Costs are High for Some: Nice RX is one publication, but we can seek more information. There has been additional data that has suggested that Floridians may pay more for some health-related expenses when compared to other states. A study by the Commonwealth Fund that those who live in Florida can allocate around 16% of their total income to health insurance.

Attempts to Ease Medical Debt Burdens: There are been recent attempts to lower medical debt for some medical consumers. In December 2021, the three major credit reporting agencies in the United States announced that around 70% of medical debt would no longer appear on credit reports. Beginning in January 2022, some Americans with group insurance coverage received protections against surprise medical billing under the new “No Surprise Act.”