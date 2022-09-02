How to Save Money When Shopping at Publix, according to Southern Living

For many Floridians, a trip to Publix is a regular event. The Lakeland-based grocery store is a favorite of many in the sunshine state. Whether it's the iconic "Pub subs" or the well-known birthday cakes, there's arguably much to like about Publix - except for one thing plaguing many grocery stores - the costs of groceries.

There are discount stores such as Aldi and Walmart, but, in some cases, you have to bag or scan your own groceries, and some appreciate the customer service one can find at Publix.

Publix is also rapidly expanding into the southern United States, which may be why the publication Southern Living recently released an article entitled "7 Ways You Can Save Money When Shopping at Publix." Here are some of the highlights.

Create a Club Publix Account: Most grocery stores have loyalty programs, and Publix is no exception. "Club Publix" is a free way to customize your saving experience at the store. Like at many grocery stores, when you enter your phone number at checkout, you'll typically see some savings. You can also log into your account online to see the weekly specials and make a grocery list based on the deals. And you can clip digital coupons and get notified of BOGOS.

Shop BOGOs: At Publix, BOGO stands for "buy one get one" and Publix runs BOGOs every week. These deals are placed prominently in the weekly ad. And you'll see corresponding BOGO signs in the store located by the items that are on sale. You can also see how much you'll save on the items if you take advantage of the BOGO offer. (Note that Publix also accepts BOGO coupons from competitors.)

Use the Weekly Ad: Club Publix makes producing a shopping list using the weekly ad easy. Southern Living recommends checking out the weekly ad (which comes out on Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on location) and trying to base your weekly grocery run on as many items as you can find on sale.

Try Publix-Branded Products: Generally speaking, store brand products are less expensive than name brands. And Publix has three store brands from which to choose. Publix Brand, Publix Premium, and Greenwise are all options. (Greenwise products are made with at least 70% organic materials.)

Shop the Clearance Table: Some stores have a clearance rack. Depending on the location, Publix stores often have a clearance table where you can find items that have been discounted.

Understand The "Publix Promise:" It's always a good idea to check your receipt after shopping at any store, but it can be particularly beneficial at Publix. If you find that Publix has rung up an item for more than the advertised price, the store will give the customer one of those items for free.

Publix arguably also has a generous return policy, which states, "if you are unhappy with your purchase, we want to make it right." The policy states you will receive a refund with a receipt and store credit without one. Although Publix does not price match, it does accept competitors' coupons.