Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns

There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.

Because buyers typically pay a premium for homes in a desirable location, homes in some beach towns have risen more than the national average. For example, according to Redfin. com, in July 2022, home prices were up around 84% in Florida's Palm Beach compared to the same time the previous year, with an average home listing price of $585,000.

Identifying Beach Towns that are Still Affordable: Despite the above, the website House Digest wanted to identify beach towns in the United States which still offer affordable living. So it looked at housing prices and rental rates to come up with a list of 15 markets that might fit the bill.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well. There were only 15 markets listed, and Florida had two towns represented - Deerfield Beach and Daytona Beach.

What Did House Digest Like about Deerfield Beach?: The site noted that the current home price in this town is under the average home price in Florida. The current average price for a single-family home in Deerfield Beach is around $300,000, according to Realtor.com. According to Zillow, the average listed price for a single-family home in Florida is $402,837.

The site also noted that Deerfield Beach is home to "Blue Wave" beach, which was given the moniker because of high water clarity and beach conditions. Additionally, there is much to do in this town of around 16 square miles and a population of around 80,000, including outdoor activities, attractions, shopping, and dining.

What Did House Digest Like about Daytona Beach?: Daytona Beach is a popular travel destination, with over 9 million visitors in 2021. And Daytona Beach has been called "the world's most famous beach." On top of having 23 miles of beaches, the area has plenty of parks, attractions, dining, shopping, and activities like the Daytona International Speedway.

Despite all this, the average home price in Daytona Beach is still somewhat reasonable, coming in at $268,131, according to Zillow.

The Rest of House Digest's List: It's interesting to look at other areas in the country House Digest found to have reasonably priced beach town living. Here is the rest of the list, along with the approximate recent median price for a single-family home.