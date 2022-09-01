Which Florida School Districts Fund Student Education Most Equally? Which School Districts Fund it the Least Fairly?

There's arguably little question that school funding impacts student learning. Data showed that students in poorer neighborhoods with less student funding suffered more "learning loss" during the pandemic. And schools that invest more in their students can have higher academic achievement from their students. Unfortunately, not all school districts invest in all schools evenly and equitably.
Determining Which States Invest In Students More Equitably: The website WalletHub wanted to find out which states funded schools most fairly, so it looked at metrics like the average household income and expenditures per pupil for elementary and secondary schools. Using that data, it assigned each state an average equitability score.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well in this study, coming in at number 7 overall and spending over $10,000 per student in some counties. Iowa, Arkansas, and North Carolina came in 1-3rd in this study, while Montana, California, and New York took the last three spots.
Florida's Most and Least Equitably Funded Counties: In its analysis, WalletHub noted which Florida counties were the least and most fairly funded amongst students. It also identified the amount spent on each student (the first amount on the list) and the average income for the district (the second number amount listed.) Here is that list. Districts are listed from highest ranking to lowest:
1 Polk : $10,435, $51,535
2 Duval: $9,258, $56,769
3 Liberty: $12,482, $39,121
4 Brevard: $9,136, $59,359
5 Lafayette: $10,016, $51,734
6 Flagler $8,895, $57,536
7 Leon: $9,430, $.54,675
8 St. Lucie: $10,002, $55,237
9 Lake: $9,190, $55,792
10 Gadsden: $11,878, $41,135
11 Charlotte: $10,619, $52,724
12 Alachua: $10,094, $50,089
13 Jefferson: $10,219, $49,081
14 Miami-Dade: $10,524, $53,975
15 Union: $8,977, $55,139
16 Lee: $9,527, $59,608
17 Osceola: $8,872, $55,538
18 Pinellas: $10,164, $56,419
19 Escambia: $9,326, $53,023
20 Baker: $9,059, $62,299
21 Hillsborough: $9,438, $60,566
22 Indian River: $9,951, $57,945
23 Gilchrist: $10,278,$47,381
24 Bay: $10,426, $56,483
25 Pasco: $8,896, $53,431
26 Bradford: $10,704, $43,580
27 Volusia: $8,973, $52,407
28 Okaloosa: $9,180, $64,373
29 Sumter: $10,215, $59,618
30 Broward: $9,968, $60,922
31 Glades: $11,041, $39,709
32 Hernando: $9,002, $50,280
33 Manatee: $10,374, $59,963
34 Wakulla: $8,976, $67,480
35 Marion: $9,611, $46,587
36 Clay: $8,805, $68,657
37 Hamilton: $11,138, $38,300
38 Dixie: $10,409, $41,674
39 Seminole: $8,661, $70,297
40 Citrus: $9,587, $45,689
41 Calhoun: $10,932, $38,037
42 Orange: $10,486, $61,416
43 Suwannee: $9,307, $46,280
44 Highlands: $9,727, $43,708
45 Franklin: $13,064, $48,814
46 Jackson: $10,204, $40,754
47 Santa Rosa: $8,952, $70,663
48 Okeechobee: $9,108, $46,097
49 Putnam: $10,170, $40,068
50 Columbia: $9,204, $44,818
51 Holmes: $10,078, $39,215
52 Taylor: $10,125, $38,295
53 Washington: $10,252, $37,260
54 Walton: $10,172, $67,390
55 Nassau: $9,193, $72,998
56 Levy: $9,788, $38,951
57 Hardee: $9,484, $40,165
58 Martin: $10,674, $65,821
59 Desoto: $10,154, $36,360
60 Palm Beach: $11,035, $65,015
61 Madison: $9,704,$35,240
62 Gulf : $14,377, $50,640
63 Sarasota $11,778, $64,644
64 Hendry: $9,016, $36,978
65 St. Johns: $8,780, $83,803
66 Collier: $11,711, $70,217
67 Monroe: $13,706, $72,012
Additional Studies Regarding Fairness in Funding Students' Florida Education: WalletHub is one source of data. But for objectivity, one can look at other opinions. Some studies, such as Education Week’s Quality Counts report from 2020 indicated that Florida doesn't rank well for education expenditures per student. That report noted that Florida ranked 45th in funding per student. However, the WalletHub article is about the fairness of the funds, not how much funds are allocated.
So, to compare similar data, in 2015, the Education Law Center, a nonprofit organization that aims to "improve school funding equity and secure essential resources for all students" released a report entitled "Is School Funding Fair?." In this publication, the organization gave Florida a C grade for educational state funding distribution.
