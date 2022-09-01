Which Florida School Districts Fund Student Education Most Equally? Which School Districts Fund it the Least Fairly?

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ihy5k_0hdoaeLl00
Sam Balye, Unsplash

There's arguably little question that school funding impacts student learning. Data showed that students in poorer neighborhoods with less student funding suffered more "learning loss" during the pandemic. And schools that invest more in their students can have higher academic achievement from their students. Unfortunately, not all school districts invest in all schools evenly and equitably.

Determining Which States Invest In Students More Equitably: The website WalletHub wanted to find out which states funded schools most fairly, so it looked at metrics like the average household income and expenditures per pupil for elementary and secondary schools. Using that data, it assigned each state an average equitability score.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well in this study, coming in at number 7 overall and spending over $10,000 per student in some counties. Iowa, Arkansas, and North Carolina came in 1-3rd in this study, while Montana, California, and New York took the last three spots.

Florida's Most and Least Equitably Funded Counties: In its analysis, WalletHub noted which Florida counties were the least and most fairly funded amongst students. It also identified the amount spent on each student (the first amount on the list) and the average income for the district (the second number amount listed.) Here is that list. Districts are listed from highest ranking to lowest:

1 Polk : $10,435, $51,535

2 Duval: $9,258, $56,769

3 Liberty: $12,482, $39,121

4 Brevard: $9,136, $59,359

5 Lafayette: $10,016, $51,734

6 Flagler $8,895, $57,536

7 Leon: $9,430, $.54,675

8 St. Lucie: $10,002, $55,237

9 Lake: $9,190, $55,792

10 Gadsden: $11,878, $41,135

11 Charlotte: $10,619, $52,724

12 Alachua: $10,094, $50,089

13 Jefferson: $10,219, $49,081

14 Miami-Dade: $10,524, $53,975

15 Union: $8,977, $55,139

16 Lee: $9,527, $59,608

17 Osceola: $8,872, $55,538

18 Pinellas: $10,164, $56,419

19 Escambia: $9,326, $53,023

20 Baker: $9,059, $62,299

21 Hillsborough: $9,438, $60,566

22 Indian River: $9,951, $57,945

23 Gilchrist: $10,278,$47,381

24 Bay: $10,426, $56,483

25 Pasco: $8,896, $53,431

26 Bradford: $10,704, $43,580

27 Volusia: $8,973, $52,407

28 Okaloosa: $9,180, $64,373

29 Sumter: $10,215, $59,618

30 Broward: $9,968, $60,922

31 Glades: $11,041, $39,709

32 Hernando: $9,002, $50,280

33 Manatee: $10,374, $59,963

34 Wakulla: $8,976, $67,480

35 Marion: $9,611, $46,587

36 Clay: $8,805, $68,657

37 Hamilton: $11,138, $38,300

38 Dixie: $10,409, $41,674

39 Seminole: $8,661, $70,297

40 Citrus: $9,587, $45,689

41 Calhoun: $10,932, $38,037

42 Orange: $10,486, $61,416

43 Suwannee: $9,307, $46,280

44 Highlands: $9,727, $43,708

45 Franklin: $13,064, $48,814

46 Jackson: $10,204, $40,754

47 Santa Rosa: $8,952, $70,663

48 Okeechobee: $9,108, $46,097

49 Putnam: $10,170, $40,068

50 Columbia: $9,204, $44,818

51 Holmes: $10,078, $39,215

52 Taylor: $10,125, $38,295

53 Washington: $10,252, $37,260

54 Walton: $10,172, $67,390

55 Nassau: $9,193, $72,998

56 Levy: $9,788, $38,951

57 Hardee: $9,484, $40,165

58 Martin: $10,674, $65,821

59 Desoto: $10,154, $36,360

60 Palm Beach: $11,035, $65,015

61 Madison: $9,704,$35,240

62 Gulf : $14,377, $50,640

63 Sarasota $11,778, $64,644

64 Hendry: $9,016, $36,978

65 St. Johns: $8,780, $83,803

66 Collier: $11,711, $70,217

67 Monroe: $13,706, $72,012

Additional Studies Regarding Fairness in Funding Students' Florida Education: WalletHub is one source of data. But for objectivity, one can look at other opinions. Some studies, such as Education Week’s Quality Counts report from 2020 indicated that Florida doesn't rank well for education expenditures per student. That report noted that Florida ranked 45th in funding per student. However, the WalletHub article is about the fairness of the funds, not how much funds are allocated.

So, to compare similar data, in 2015, the Education Law Center, a nonprofit organization that aims to "improve school funding equity and secure essential resources for all students" released a report entitled "Is School Funding Fair?." In this publication, the organization gave Florida a C grade for educational state funding distribution.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
22888 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places

If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

How Do Florida's SAT and ACT Standardized Testing Scores Compare to Other States? How Can Students Prepare for Free?

Although some colleges stopped using standardized testing scores like the SAT and ACT during the pandemic, these scores are still an important part of many Florida students' application packages.

Read full story
5 comments
Panama City, FL

This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity

If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Most Medical Debt

Medical debt is an increasing problem for many Americans. According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, around 41% of people carry some form of medical debt. In 2019, the amount of medical debt in the United States was around $195 billion. According to data from the Journal of the American Medical Association, approximately 18% of Americans have medical debt in collections. Therefore, it may not be surprising that between 2009 and 2020, researchers found that unpaid medical expenses were the most common source of debt owed to collections agencies.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

How to Save Money When Shopping at Publix, according to Southern Living

For many Floridians, a trip to Publix is a regular event. The Lakeland-based grocery store is a favorite of many in the sunshine state. Whether it's the iconic "Pub subs" or the well-known birthday cakes, there's arguably much to like about Publix - except for one thing plaguing many grocery stores - the costs of groceries.

Read full story
116 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns

There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.

Read full story
4 comments
Gilchrist County, FL

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast

There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Read full story
3 comments
Key Largo, FL

The Best State Park Beaches in the Florida Keys, According to U.S. News & World Report

There's no question that the 125 miles that encompass the Florida Keys are a popular tourist destination. According to Monroe County, 5.1 million people visited the Keys in 2018. And Travel Pulse noted that in June 2021, the Keys were seeing record crowds.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.

Read full story
19 comments
Marianna, FL

The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public

When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

This Florida National Scenic Trail Has Been Called "Florida's Answer to the Appalachian Trail."

Hiking the Appalachian Trail is on the bucket list for many hikers. Many people love to embrace this type of natural challenge where one can travel through 14 states using their own two feet. Since the Trail begins in Georgia, some Floridians may miss out on the Appalachian Trail, unless they want to travel.

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022

It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor

Where to live can be a very individual choice, assuming one has a choice. Some of us must move for family or job obligations. Others are free to choose whatever locale suits themselves and their families best.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From

Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States Gaining High-Income Households from Highly-Taxed States

Few would argue that households that make over $200,000 per year are in the minority since the average household income in Florida was $57,703 in 2020, according to the United States Census. Still, these households are arguably important to the states where they reside, as they bring in tax revenue and may help to bring income to the local economy.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy