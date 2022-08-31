6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast

There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Sanibel Island: Measuring 12 miles long and three miles across at its widest with a population of only around 6500, this Island west of Ft. Myers is arguably tiny. Its beaches are known for their shelling, and the Island offers many opportunities to enjoy nature - with its mangroves and birding, as well as biking and hiking trails. Those who aren't fans of the outdoors or need a break from the sun can enjoy fine dining and shopping as well.

Venice: Venice is a little over 17 square miles in size and has a bit larger population at about 26,000. One can find beaches on 14 miles of this town within driving distance of Sarasota. While Sanibel Island is known for its shelling, Venice is known as the shark's tooth capital of the world. The city itself is notable because it's a Florida Main Street City, which means that you'll find architecture and city planning that is somewhat similar to the Venice of Italy.

Boca Grande: If you're looking for a much slower pace, then Boca Grande may fit the bill since it allows one to explore the barrier islands around Gasparilla Sound in southwest Florida. Known for its tarpon fishing, Boca Grande also offers clear, blue waters, beaches, and Gasparilla Island State Park. The Island is about 2.5 square miles with a population of just over 1100 and is arguably a location where one goes to unwind without the crowds.

Anna Maria Island: Building restrictions are in place that give this quaint community its laid-back vibe. There are actually three communities on the Island - Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach, and the town of Anna Maria, where the population is under 1,000. Here, you'll find 7 miles of beautiful beaches with excellent seafood dining. There's also a free trolley service that runs every day.

St. George Island: A few things that make this small beach town in northwest Florida stand out are its pet-friendliness and lack of development. There are 22 miles of mostly pet-friendly beaches, and St. George Island State Park encompasses 1962 acres. Although many visitors love visiting the lighthouse, there is also great shelling and fishing on the Island. This Island arguably appeals to nature lovers, but there are also music venues for live music.

Longboat Key: A short drive from Sarasota, Longboat Key has nearly 11 miles of beaches and a population of under 8,000. The beaches are beautiful, but this community is also known for shopping and dining.