6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WL8ph_0hcOhorf00
Wendy Wright, Unsplash

There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Sanibel Island: Measuring 12 miles long and three miles across at its widest with a population of only around 6500, this Island west of Ft. Myers is arguably tiny. Its beaches are known for their shelling, and the Island offers many opportunities to enjoy nature - with its mangroves and birding, as well as biking and hiking trails. Those who aren't fans of the outdoors or need a break from the sun can enjoy fine dining and shopping as well.

Venice: Venice is a little over 17 square miles in size and has a bit larger population at about 26,000. One can find beaches on 14 miles of this town within driving distance of Sarasota. While Sanibel Island is known for its shelling, Venice is known as the shark's tooth capital of the world. The city itself is notable because it's a Florida Main Street City, which means that you'll find architecture and city planning that is somewhat similar to the Venice of Italy.

Boca Grande: If you're looking for a much slower pace, then Boca Grande may fit the bill since it allows one to explore the barrier islands around Gasparilla Sound in southwest Florida. Known for its tarpon fishing, Boca Grande also offers clear, blue waters, beaches, and Gasparilla Island State Park. The Island is about 2.5 square miles with a population of just over 1100 and is arguably a location where one goes to unwind without the crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ry0qO_0hcOhorf00
Sanibel sun, CC BY-SA 3.0 , licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Anna Maria Island: Building restrictions are in place that give this quaint community its laid-back vibe. There are actually three communities on the Island - Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach, and the town of Anna Maria, where the population is under 1,000. Here, you'll find 7 miles of beautiful beaches with excellent seafood dining. There's also a free trolley service that runs every day.

St. George Island: A few things that make this small beach town in northwest Florida stand out are its pet-friendliness and lack of development. There are 22 miles of mostly pet-friendly beaches, and St. George Island State Park encompasses 1962 acres. Although many visitors love visiting the lighthouse, there is also great shelling and fishing on the Island. This Island arguably appeals to nature lovers, but there are also music venues for live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiBcq_0hcOhorf00
Tim Collins, Unsplash

Longboat Key: A short drive from Sarasota, Longboat Key has nearly 11 miles of beaches and a population of under 8,000. The beaches are beautiful, but this community is also known for shopping and dining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf0h5_0hcOhorf00
Brian Beckwith, Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
22541 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

How to Save Money When Shopping at Publix, according to Southern Living

For many Floridians, a trip to Publix is a regular event. The Lakeland-based grocery store is a favorite of many in the sunshine state. Whether it's the iconic "Pub subs" or the well-known birthday cakes, there's arguably much to like about Publix - except for one thing plaguing many grocery stores - the costs of groceries.

Read full story
35 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns

There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.

Read full story
4 comments
Gilchrist County, FL

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Which Florida School Districts Fund Student Education Most Equally? Which School Districts Fund it the Least Fairly?

There's arguably little question that school funding impacts student learning. Data showed that students in poorer neighborhoods with less student funding suffered more "learning loss" during the pandemic. And schools that invest more in their students can have higher academic achievement from their students. Unfortunately, not all school districts invest in all schools evenly and equitably.

Read full story
4 comments
Key Largo, FL

The Best State Park Beaches in the Florida Keys, According to U.S. News & World Report

There's no question that the 125 miles that encompass the Florida Keys are a popular tourist destination. According to Monroe County, 5.1 million people visited the Keys in 2018. And Travel Pulse noted that in June 2021, the Keys were seeing record crowds.

Read full story
Palm Beach, FL

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.

Read full story
14 comments
Marianna, FL

The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public

When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

This Florida National Scenic Trail Has Been Called "Florida's Answer to the Appalachian Trail."

Hiking the Appalachian Trail is on the bucket list for many hikers. Many people love to embrace this type of natural challenge where one can travel through 14 states using their own two feet. Since the Trail begins in Georgia, some Floridians may miss out on the Appalachian Trail, unless they want to travel.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022

It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor

Where to live can be a very individual choice, assuming one has a choice. Some of us must move for family or job obligations. Others are free to choose whatever locale suits themselves and their families best.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From

Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of States Gaining High-Income Households from Highly-Taxed States

Few would argue that households that make over $200,000 per year are in the minority since the average household income in Florida was $57,703 in 2020, according to the United States Census. Still, these households are arguably important to the states where they reside, as they bring in tax revenue and may help to bring income to the local economy.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida

Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."

Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?

Douglas Whitaker GNU Free Documentation License via Wikimedia Commons,. If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy