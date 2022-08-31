Key Largo, FL

The Best State Park Beaches in the Florida Keys, According to U.S. News & World Report

L. Cane

There's no question that the 125 miles that encompass the Florida Keys are a popular tourist destination. According to Monroe County, 5.1 million people visited the Keys in 2018. And Travel Pulse noted that in June 2021, the Keys were seeing record crowds.

There is arguably much to enjoy about the Keys, but their beaches and state parks are arguably popular attractions. There's no shortage of either from which to choose. Some people are not aware that the Keys have 10 state parks, and that some of them include beaches.

Determining the Best State Park Beaches in the Florida Keys: U.S. News & World Report recently published an article entitled "The 13 Top Florida Keys Beaches." Although this article lists beaches throughout the region from Key West to Key Largo, we can also extrapolate what the publication considers the best state parks with beaches, since some were included in the list. They were as follows:

Cannon Beach in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Key Largo: Spanning 70 nautical square miles, this beach in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park also includes the country's first undersea park. Many people enjoy snorkeling right off of the beach and seeing tropical fish. If you care to go out a little further, there is a replica shipwreck where you can see larger species of marine life. Cannon Beach is located at 102601 Overseas Highway in Key Largo.

Far Beach: Also in Key Largo John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is this less rocky, wheelchair-accessible beach. This destination also offers water trails with mangroves, glass-bottom boat tours, and paddling. Far Beach is located by the mile marker 120 in the park.

Curry Hammock State Park Beach, Marathon: With over 1,000 acres and miles of natural coastline, this beach offers plenty of room to enjoy yourself. Not only is it the largest tract of undeveloped land between Key Largo and Big Pine Key, but it is also protected. Because there are mangroves and shallow waters, this is a popular spot for paddle boarders and kayakers. There are also biking and hiking trails. You can find this destination at 56200 Overseas Highway in Marathon.

Calusa Beach, Big Pine Key: Although this beach is calm and is in the popular Bahia Honda State Park, the park itself has the distinction of being among the best birding habitats in the Florida Keys. As such, it is included on the Great Florida Birding Trail. The beach also has a lovely view of the Florida Keys Overseas Railroad trestle bridge. Calusa Beach is adjacent to the Bahia Honda Bridge.

Loggerhead Beach, Big Pine Key: This beach is also in Bahia Honda State Park and is known for its shallow water and outstanding stargazing visibility.

Fort Zachary Beach, Key West: The beach itself is located in Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park and is popular among locals. The water is clear, and the park offers the ability to take a tour of the historic Fort. One can also paddle board, hike, fish, or bird watch. You can find this park at 601 Howard England Way in Key West.

Dry Tortugas National Park, Key West: If you're looking for a remote beach in the Keys, Dry Tortugas may fit the bill since it covers 100 miles and extends into the Gulf of Mexico and is accessible by boat. Like Fort Zachary, this park may appeal to history buffs because of its ability to tour the Fort while enjoying the sun and water throughout the day. This is a nice beach for water sports, taking in history, or just sunbathing and taking in the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huIxF_0hcNPAkU00
Christopher Osten, Unsplash

Additional Data: U.S. News & World Report is one publication that ranked the beaches of the Keys. For additional objectivity, we can look at additional data. Publications like TripAdvisor, Florida Trippers, and Culture Trip have all rated the state parks with beaches. Although they do differ somewhat, there is a great deal of overlap. Most list John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, Bahia Honda State Park, and Dry Tortugas high on their lists.

