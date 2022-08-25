Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor

Where to live can be a very individual choice, assuming one has a choice. Some of us must move for family or job obligations. Others are free to choose whatever locale suits themselves and their families best.

There are many factors to consider when one looks to put down roots somewhere new - such as costs, job opportunities, lifestyle, and weather, to name just a few considerations. Although this decision is very individual and subjective, it's not unusual to see articles or lists naming which states are the best places to live, and WalletHub is no exception.

Determining the Best Places to Live in the United States: It is admittedly difficult to attempt to name the "best" place to live when different people have different objectives about where to call home. Some people will tell you that "home" is near family, and it doesn't matter what location this is.

That said, some truly are free to choose to live in any place in the country. This is especially true now that more American workers are doing their jobs remotely. So the website WalletHub wanted to try to determine the best and worst places to live in the United States. To do that, it looked at several factors that contribute to the livability of a place, and it examined all the states in America.

What Were the Criteria?: WalletHub looked at factors such as safety, affordability, economy, education and health, and quality of life. Specifically, the site looked at criteria such as housing costs, homeownership rates, average weekly work hours, restaurants per capita, the percent of the population that is insured, the percentage of the population living in poverty, and the crime rate, to name just some of the factors considered.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did well on this survey coming in at 7th. Florida scored best in the categories of quality of life and economy, but it didn't score as well in the categories of affordability and education/health care. Florida scored in the top three states with the highest amount of restaurants per capita, but it scored in the bottom three states with the lowest amount of population insured.

Which States Scored Best? Which Scored the Worst?: Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York were the top three best places to live. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alaska were last on the list.

Additional Data about Where Florida is Ranked in Terms of Best or Worst Place to Live: WalletHub is one resource, and its analysis comes from recent data. However, for objectivity, we can look at other opinions. In 2022, U.S. News and World Report named Sarasota the 9th best place to live in the United States. In all, fourteen Florida cities made that list of 150 of the best places to live, including Naples, Melbourne, Jacksonville, Tampa, Pensacola, Daytona Beach, Port St. Lucie, Ocala, Ft. Myers, Tallahassee, Lakeland, Orlando, and Miami.

In June 2022, the website Bankrate released its list of the 20 best places to live in the United States. Tampa was the highest ranked city in Florida, coming at number 5. Jacksonville was 10th.

All three of these surveys from 2022 have the state of Florida or cities within Florida in the top 10.

