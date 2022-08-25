Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From

Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.

Determining the Cheapest Places to Fly Out of: With more Americans wanting to fly, many people are interested in which airports offer the cheapest flights.

The website The Discoverer wanted to find out if fares varied significantly between busy airports, so it analyzed data from the United States Department of Transportation to see which of the 25 busiest airports with high accessibility had, on average, the cheapest airline tickets.

How Did Florida Fare?: This list may be somewhat interesting to Floridians as many have family members in other states. Or sometimes, Floridians just want a break from the hot weather. There were only 6 airports on the entire list, which covered all the United States. 3 Florida airports made the list, so Florida did very well. The Florida airports which made The Discoverer's list of "The Cheapest U.S. Airports to Fly From" were:

Tampa International Airport (TPA): According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, an average ticket bought at TPA costs $274.03. In contrast, the average cost of a ticket at Los Angeles' LAX is 331.70.

According to the company's website, TPA serves approximately 21 million passengers annually and is staffed by around 650 employees. Because of TPA's central location, 7.3 million people live within a two-hour drive from the airport. (Cities like Orlando, Ft. Myers, Clearwater, Plant City, and St. Petersburg are some examples.) The airport recently won industry awards for innovative projects completed in the past year and has won "Quality Awards" in the past.

Orlando International Airport (MCO): Orlando airport's average ticket price is a bit cheaper than Tampa's, coming in at $248.19, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. And this airport may be more convenient for those visiting Orlando's theme parks and attractions. Although this airport is the 7th busiest in the entire United States, it recently received 50 million dollars from the federal government to improve its infrastructure and capacity. According to its website, the airport has nonstop flights to 140 destinations worldwide and over 150 shops and restaurants.

Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport (FLL): This option is the cheapest yet, with a reported average ticket price of $246.74. FLL may be a good option for those flying to south Florida since this airport is near both West Palm Beach and Miami.

According to the company's website,FLL is among the fastest-recovering airports in the United States. It is also self-supporting and generates 255,386 "direct, indirect, and induced jobs." FLL serves as a base for airlines such as Silver Airways, Allegiant Air, IBC Airways, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines.