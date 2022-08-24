The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.

What Affects Which Beaches in Florida Have More Clear Waters?: Water clarity has many variables, such as sediments, algal growth, runoff, erosion, and wind. Heavier sediment sinks to the bottom, making surface waters appear clearer. In some areas, bays act as filters. Storms can also harm water quality. Florida does test the quality of its beaches and issues advisories when there is an issue.

Determining the Clearest Waters in Florida: A handful of reputable travel websites have rated Florida's clearest waters. Rather than listing just a few of them, for objectivity, one can look at five to see which beaches are named clearest over and over to form a consensus.

The Travel.com, The Family Vacation Guide.com, Florida Trippers.com, Always on the Shore.com, and Pennington Professional Photographers.com have all listed what they believe to be the most clear beaches in Florida.

And although the lists don't overlap perfectly, several beaches show up among most of the lists. They are, in no particular order:

Miami Beach: According to Visit Florida, this area is unique because the Atlantic Ocean merges with the Caribbean Sea to form an interesting shade of blue waters. Plus, the sand is soft and white.

Jupiter: Clear kayak tours are popular in this area of the state because of the clear blue/greenish waters. According to the town of Jupiter, this area has around 3.4 miles of beach coastline and is known for the natural features of the area, including mangroves and dunes.

Panama City Beach - This area in the Florida panhandle has 27 miles of coastline with the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and quartz sand as a backdrop.

Palm Beach: According to Blog the Beach, you can't really miss with this south Florida Beach because it has consistently clear water, warm weather, and a tropical feel.

Destin Beach: According to Ocean Reef Resort, this north Florida beach area is "swimming pool clear" because Choctawhatchee Bay serves as a filter for sediment. During some parts of the year, it has "emerald green" waters.

Siesta Key: Reviewers of this area consistently list "clear water" as one of its attributes. This beach has been named the best beach in America, and its sand is said to be 99 percent quartz.

Anna Maria Island: According to Visit Florida, this area of the state has an "old town feel" because of strict regulations. Visitors can enjoy a seven-mile strip of beaches that lie between the Gulf of Mexico and peninsular Florida.

Navarre Beach: This beach, between Pensacola and Destin, is another beach that can have waters that appear somewhat green in tint. There aren't many chain restaurants or hotels here, so if unplugging and relaxing are on your agenda, Navarre Beach may fit the bill.

Dry Tortugas: This national park is located at the southwest corner of the Florida Keys reef system. It's admittedly remote, but for many, that and its historical past is part of its charm.