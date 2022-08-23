Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida

The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.

The Florida Couple who Found a Message in a Bottle Written 30 Years Earlier By Scottish School Children:

In 2017, a Florida couple was cleaning up yard debris after Hurricane Irma hit. In the water behind their home, they found a message in a bottle from Scottish school children studying pirates. The children asked whoever found the bottle to get back to them with the location which it was found. There was just one problem. The letter was written in the 1980s. The couple still tried to contact the school and heard back from the retired teacher who had taught the children.

The Message in a Bottle that was Launched from Around Ft. Lauderdale and Found in the British Isles:

On January 4, 2020, retired U.S. Navy Captain Dave Mozgala wrote a message on Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts letterhead, included his business card and a $1 bill. He then put all three in a bottle with a cork and launched the entire thing into the Atlantic Ocean, about 75 miles southeast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Nearly two years later, in November 2021, a marine biologist named Richard Lord was cleaning the trash on Chouet Beach on the island of Guernsey when he found the bottle, which had made quite a long journey.

The Message in a Bottle that Traveled from Miami to the Beaches of Portugal:

In February 2015, Brigitte Doerksen and her husband, Warren, were vacationing in Miami. The two used an empty wine bottle to launch a message in a bottle from the beach. Doerksen included her business card, $2, and a plea for anyone who found the note to contact her.

Almost six years later, Lisa Dzierzak-Vieira and her husband, Marco, were walking their dog on a Porto Santo, Portugal beach. The two found the wine bottle on the shore with the note and $2 still intact. The Dzierzak-Vieiras contacted Doerksen via email to tell her that the bottle had been found in their country.

For her part, Doerksen is thankful that her bottle forged a connection. She told CBS:

"Just having somebody find it and just having another connection around the world is so precious to us. Another friendship."

The Florida GeoCachers who Found a 7-Year-Old Message from Unidentified Middle School-Aged Girls: Taylor Ney and Aaron Murray were geocaching in Neptune Beach in December of 2021 when they discovered a message in a glass bottle.

The message appeared to be written by three 7th-grade girls named Anna, Maddie, and Laura. The girls wrote about their "bucket list" for the summer of 2014 and included a "BFF" pin. Taylor tried to reach out to anyone who might know the girls' identity on Facebook, writing:

"I would love to get this back to the original writers."

The Florida Message in a Bottle that Turned Out to Be a Hoax: In June 2021, Christopher Nolan found a message in a bottle in the canal behind his mother's home. In it was a letter from 1987 which read:

“Dear person who finds this, I want you to try to return it to me. My name is Zack Williams, and if I’m dead by the time you try to return it, just keep it. I put it in the ocean at Myrtle Beach SC.”

As you might suspect, Nolan was intrigued and tried to find Williams, but he found Williams' son, Noah, instead. Turns out that Noah Williams launched the bottle to prank his father. The letter wasn't sent in 1987, and it wasn't sent from Myrtle Beach. It was launched while the Williams family was vacationing in the Florida Keys, so it didn't even have that long of a journey.