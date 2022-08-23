The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics

There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.

Retirees and people looking to relocate are large categories of people who have been making their way to the sunshine state lately. Data from move.org indicated that more people moved to Florida than anywhere else in 2021. More specifically, according to Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, Florida state grew by an estimated 329,717 people between April 2020 and April 2021.

Determining "the Best" Places to Live in Florida: People looking to move to Florida may wonder where is the best place in the state to settle down. The answer is arguably subjective and largely depends on your lifestyle and what you are looking for. Some families with children will list good schools as their most important criteria, while an active lifestyle may be the most important to retirees.

Still, the website Stacker released an article in November 2021 entitled "The Best Places to Live in Florida." Stacker is a website that uses data analytics in their journalism.

What Were the Criteria?: Stacker used data from the website Niche, which connects "people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces," to make its determination. Niche's data looked at factors like cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

Stacker attempted to include listings that will appeal to large numbers of people. The included communities have good schools, green spaces, and walkability. There is arguably a good mix of larger and smaller communities on this list.

What Cities in Florida Fared Best?: There are cities from all over Florida on the list. Admittedly, there are affluent cities with good schools that may appeal to families, but there are also a few communities that are smaller and less expensive. Here is the list, from lowest to highest.

#10. Maitland

- Population: 17,765

- Median home value: $372,500 (49% own)

- Median household income: $75,944

- Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (A+), Winter Park High School (A+), Dommerich Elementary School (A-)

#9. Lake Mary

- Population: 16,698

- Median home value: $320,100 (72% own)

- Median household income: $96,983

- Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (A), Seminole Science Charter School (A), Heathrow Elementary School (A)

#8. Winter Park

- Population: 30,522

- Median home value: $447,800 (67% own)

- Median household income: $77,899

- Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (A+), Winter Park High School (A+), Orlando Gifted Academy (A)

#7. Heathrow

- Population: 6,987

- Median home value: $446,400 (72% own)

- Median household income: $105,833

- Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (A), Heathrow Elementary School (A), Lake Mary High School (A)

#6. Coral Gables

- Population: 50,226

- Median home value: $846,100 (63% own)

- Median household income: $100,843

- Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson (A+), School for Advanced Studies - South (A+), School for Advanced Studies - North (A+)

#5. Pinecrest

- Population: 19,244

- Median home value: $949,400 (77% own)

- Median household income: $156,875

- Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson (A+), School for Advanced Studies - South (A+), School for Advanced Studies - North (A+)

#4. Westchase

- Population: 23,923

- Median home value: $359,600 (60% own)

- Median household income: $94,989

- Top public schools: Sickles High School (A), Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (A), Terrace Community Middle School (A)

#3. Doctor Phillips

- Population: 10,488

- Median home value: $366,900 (78% own)

- Median household income: $105,714

- Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (A+), Dr. Phillips High School (A-), Orlando Science Elementary Charter School (A-)

#2. Palm Valley

- Population: 21,292

- Median home value: $476,800 (76% own)

- Median household income: $109,000

- Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (A+), Ocean Palms Elementary School (A), Ponte Vedra Palm Valley - Rawlings Elementary School (A)

#1. Nocatee

- Population: 14,747

- Median home value: $389,500 (86% own)

- Median household income: $119,276

- Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (A+), Ocean Palms Elementary School (A), Valley Ridge Academy (A)