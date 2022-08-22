This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."

When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.

But, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida has 825 miles of beaches to enjoy. And Science Trends says that Florida has over 189 official beaches. So there are obviously many more beaches outside of the popular choices to which many tourists flock. Not everyone enjoys being around crowds of people, although some do.

Finding an "Underrated" Beach that Isn't Widely Visited by Tourists: The website The Discoverer recently wrote an article titled "7 Underrated U.S. Destinations Tourists Often Overlook." In it, the site tried to identify "amazing places in the U.S. that remain under the radar on the tourist scene, making them less busy and more affordable."

And one Florida destination made the cut.

How Did Florida Fare?: The Discoverer's list named 7 destinations from all over the United States, including Schoodic Peninsula, Maine, and Driggs, Idaho, to name just a few. With only 7 listings, many states had no destination included. But Florida did. The Discoverer included Jensen Beach, Florida in the list.

What The Discoverer liked about Jensen Beach: The Discoverer noted that this destination, tucked into Florida's East Coast between Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach, is often overlooked by tourists, and is typically quiet. As of 2022, there was a population of only 12,840. At one time, this beach town was the pineapple capital of the world, so its Pineapple Festival can be somewhat crowded, but otherwise, it is said to have a "low-key vibe" that may appeal to those wanting to avoid crowds.

What is there to do In Jensen Beach?: The main draw to Jensen Beach is, of course, its beaches. There are plenty from which to choose, with Jensen Beach Park among the most popular. There's also a dog beach (Walton Rocks Beach / Dog Park.) The city also has a vibrant seafood and art scene and plenty of historic buildings to see.

There are also attractions like the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast and plenty of fishing on your own or chartered. You can also paddleboard, snorkel, surf, or kayak. If you're looking for pampering, check out the Pink Cottage Spa of Jensen. Those who enjoy art can try Painting with a Twist. According to Visit Florida, Jensen Beach is renowned for its shopping and fine dining. The town is also home to several varieties of endangered sea turtles.

So if you don't need to flock to Florida's most trendy or crowded beach or destination and prefer to avoid crowds, Jensen Beach arguably has most of what tourists love about Florida without the traffic and crowding.