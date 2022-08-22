Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?

If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.

Determining Which Theme Parks are Most Expensive: The website the Family Vacation Guide recently compared ticket prices of the 36 biggest theme parks worldwide to determine which ticket prices were most expensive. To accomplish this, they looked at ticket prices that were listed on each park's website.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did not fare well. It earned the top four spots out of the top ten. However, the theme park with the most expensive ticket prices may surprise you.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, at $117.95 per ticket. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, at $109.00 per ticket. Universal Islands of Adventure, at $105.38 per ticket. Universal Studios at $105.36 per ticket.

The Cost Per Ride: The news was a bit worse for Busch Gardens and Universal Islands of Adventure than the other parks on the list because they made the list of the most expensive rides per park. Busch Gardens averaged $2.62 per ride, while Universal Islands of Adventure averaged $2.07 per ride.

The news was better for Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios, which both came in at .77 per ride.

The Remainder of the List of the 10 Most Expensive Theme Parks WorldWide: The rest of the list (in order of price from highest to lowest) included:

Knotts Berry Farm,

Seaworld, San Diego,

Six Flags Magic Mountain of Los Angeles,

IMG Worlds of Adventure,

Kings Island, and

Cedar Point Sandusky.

Whether the cost of these theme parks is worth it or not is highly individual. Some people see the ability to make lifelong memories as priceless. Others feel that you can make memories on a free Florida public beach or state park.

﻿With that said, all of the theme parks listed have very high reviews on TripAdvisor. Busch Gardens has almost 18,000 reviews that average 4.5. Magic Kingdom also averages 4.5 stars but has almost 69,000 reviews. Universal Studios has the same ranking with over 40,000 reviews, and Islands of Adventure has over 52,000 reviews.