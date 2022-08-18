Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
Determining the Best Colleges at the Best Value: The website Stacker wanted to know which American colleges offered the best education at the best value. So it used data from the website Niche to find out. Stacker released its findings in July 2022. Stacker is a website that uses analytics in its articles, and Niche is a website that connects colleges and schools with families.
What Were the Criteria?: In terms of quality of education, Niche looked at factors like acceptance rates, the average student loan amount, diversity, and the quality of professors. (Note that in 2022, the weight of standardized test scores like the ACT and SAT were reduced, in part because of the pandemic.)
Stacker used Niche's 50 top public colleges of 2022 and then used its own analytics to rank colleges considering the average cost per year after financial aid for students receiving grants or scholarship aid, as reported by the college.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did extremely well on this list, with four Florida institutions in the top 10, including:
The University of South Florida at number 3
The University of Florida at number 5
The University of Central Florida at number 6 and
Florida State University at number 8.
It's important to note that the Florida schools may be a good value in part because of the state's Bright Futures Scholarship program, which awards scholarships based on grades, test scores, and work or volunteer hours. According to Prep Scholar, over 725,000 students have received Bright Futures Scholarships.
What Other Studies Say About the Quality and Value of Florida's Colleges and Universities: Stacker and Niche are a couple of data points, but for objectivity, we can look at additional data. In March 2022, the website SmartAsset ranked the University of Florida as the top value university in Florida.
UF also ranked 8th in Money Magazine's “The Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value," list which ranked the top 10 universities in the country.
And in 2022 U.S. News and World Report ranked the University of Florida as the 22nd best university in the entire nation, while FSU came in at number 55. However, this ranking did not include financial data or consider the "value" of universities based on costs and financial aid considerations, as Stacker's analysis did.
Finally, the University of Florida came in 11th in the Princeton Review's Best Value Colleges of 2022, while FSU came in at 18th.
The Top 25 of Stacker's List of the Best Inexpensive Public Colleges and Universities: It's arguably interesting to see how other colleges did on Stacker's list. The top 25 schools are listed from low to high, meaning the schools considered the best value are listed last.
#25. University of California - Santa Barbara
Location: Santa Barbara, California
Net price: $17,223
Acceptance rate: 37%
#24. University of California - Davis
Location: Davis, California
Net price: $17,026
Acceptance rate: 46%
#23. University of Texas - Austin
Location: Austin, Texas
Net price: $16,892
Acceptance rate: 32%
#22. Michigan State University
Location: East Lansing, Michigan
Net price: $16,655
Acceptance rate: 76%
#21. University of Georgia
Location: Athens, Georgia
Net price: $16,580
Acceptance rate: 48%
#20. University of California - Los Angeles
Location: Los Angeles, California
Net price: $16,474
Acceptance rate: 14%
#19. Mississippi State University
Location: Mississippi State, Mississippi
Net price: $16,402
Acceptance rate: 80%
#18. Iowa State University
Location: Ames, Iowa
Net price: $16,105
Acceptance rate: 92%
#17. University of California - San Diego
Location: La Jolla, California
Net price: $15,222
Acceptance rate: 37%
#16. Oklahoma State University
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Net price: $14,763
Acceptance rate: 70%
#15. Arizona State University
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Net price: $14,653
Acceptance rate: 88%
#14. North Carolina State University
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Net price: $14,600
Acceptance rate: 46%
#13. University of Wisconsin
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Net price: $14,030
Acceptance rate: 57%
#12. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Location: Urbana, Illinois
Net price: $13,517
Acceptance rate: 63%
#11. Indiana University - Bloomington
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
Net price: $13,191
Acceptance rate: 80%
#10. University of California - Irvine
Location: Irvine, California
Net price: $13,106
Acceptance rate: 30%
#9. University of Utah
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Net price: $12,881
Acceptance rate: 79%
#8. Florida State University
Location: Tallahassee, Florida
Net price: $12,815
Acceptance rate: 36%
#7. Purdue University
Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
Net price: $12,294
Acceptance rate: 67%
#6. University of Central Florida
Location: Orlando, Florida
Net price: $11,108
Acceptance rate: 44%
#5. University of Florida
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Net price: $10,075
Acceptance rate: 31%
#4. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Net price: $10,038
Acceptance rate: 25%
#3. University of South Florida
Location: Tampa, Florida
Net price: $10,004
Acceptance rate: 49%
#2. University of Washington
Location: Seattle, Washington
Net price: $9,661
Acceptance rate: 56%
#1. United States Military Academy at West Point
Location: West Point, New York
Net price: $0
Acceptance rate: 12%
