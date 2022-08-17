Florida Cities are Mentioned as Among the Most Pet-Friendly in America

Many Americans love their pets and therefore enjoy having their pets with them as they go about their daily lives. According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households own a pet. That amounts to nearly 90.5 million families.

And it turns out that many Americans treat these pets as an important part of the household. According to data from the APPA, Americans spent $103.6 billion on their pets in 2020.

It's no wonder, then, that many pet parents consider it a bonus if the city in which they are living allows them to take their pet to shops, restaurants, and parks, to name just a few possible outings.

Determining Which U.S. Cities are the Most Pet-Friendly: With pets being such an important part of our lives, the website WalletHub wanted to see which American cities are the most welcoming for pet families. So it compared the 100 largest U.S. cities by analyzing data across 23 key metrics such as pet budget, pet wellness, and outdoor pet friendliness. Specifically, the site looked at criteria like pet businesses per capita, pet veterinary and insurance costs, and animal walkability.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did very well on this list. Three Florida cities came in the top 15. Tampa took the number two spot and scored very well in pet wellness. St. Petersburg came in 6th and scored well for pet budget. And Orlando came in 12th. (Scottsdale, Arizona came in 1st.)

A couple of more Florida cities made the top 50, including the following:

Miami at number 26

Jacksonville at number 32

Hialeah at number 45

This may be good news for some Floridians, as it appears that many households in Florida have pets. According to Pawlicity Advisor, 56% of Florida households own a pet, with the majority owning a dog.

Additional Information About the Pet-Friendliness of Florida: WalletHub is one publication, but for objectivity, it sometimes helps to look at data and opinions from others. The website Bring Fido, which helps pet owners find pet-friendly accommodations and outings, calls Florida "dog-friendly."

Woof Together has said, "Florida is one of the most pet-friendly states so that your pooch can enjoy your vacation as much as you will!"

Additionally, the state of Florida has 7 cities certified by Better Cities for Pets, a program that recognizes the cities that have policies in place to show their commitment to pets.

Some of Florida's beaches and many accommodations (including some at Florida's theme parks) will accommodate pets.

Florida also has a relatively generous supply of cat cafes, which have arguably become quite popular with cat lovers. The cafes allow patrons to enjoy light refreshments while interacting with adoptable cats. These cafes have resulted in quite a few adoptions in some Florida cities.

