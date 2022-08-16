This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.

There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.

Why "the Discoverer" Considers Amelia Island Romantic: The travel website "the Discoverer" recently published an article listing the most romantic small towns in the United States. Amelia Island made the list among other romantic towns such as Bar Harbor, Maine, St. Simons, Georgia, and Aspen, Colorado.

The site appreciated the Island's quaint feel with access to 13 miles of beaches and the ability to ride horses along the shore. The historic element of the town was also mentioned since the area has many Victorian-era buildings in the downtown district. The Island also has charming B&B's, cute cafes, and a vibrant art scene.

Amelia Island is an easy place to stroll along the beach, have dinner, and return to a quaint B&B. The Island also has no shortage of sunset cruises and spas for couples.

Why Travel + Leisure Believes Amelia Island is Quirky: Admittedly, the word "quirky" can be hard to define, but when the travel website Travel + Leisure defined the 20 quirkiest cities in America, it mentioned features such as "romance, thrift shops, craft beers and, indeed, quirky locals." As noted above, romance is arguably covered in Amelia Island as well.

The site noted that Amelia Island has a “fun-loving blend of deep-south and island culture." Travel + Leisure also mentioned the Island's city - Fernandina's - pirating past.

If romance and pirating aren't enough, a local publication believes there's another historic reason for the Island's quirk.The website Amelia Island Living believes that the Island's moniker of the "Isle of 8 Flags" adds to its quirky reputation. (Since the Island is a historically strategic location, it is the only place in the United States that has flown 8 flags.)

Why "Amelia Island Living" Calls Amelia Island a "Victorian-Era Seaport": Many travel websites note that Amelia Island is full of historical, attractive, and old, Victorian buildings, but Amelia Island Living notes that downtown Fernandina, along the riverfront of the Island, boasts more than 450 homes and buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It's designated a “Preserve America” community. It's easy to see how couples who enjoy vintage architecture would enjoy a stroll downtown.

So if you enjoy the beach, horseback riding, sea cruising, visiting a spa, or viewing art or historical places with your partner, Amelia Island may well be worth checking out.