This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project

Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.

U.S. News and World Report Recently Named Naples as the Safest City in America: U.S. News and World Report recently used FBI data to determine the safest cities around the country. Naples was named number one. It was also ranked 2nd by the site as the best place to live and retire in Florida.

Napes is on the southwestern coast of Florida in Collier county. It is an hour south of Ft. Myers. Naples is somewhat mid-sized, with a population of 19,115 according to the 2020 Census.

Naples is a Part of the Blue Zone Project: Naples has been part of this healthy living program since 2015. This project means to use data from longevity hotspots around the world to help local participants become more healthy and productive while reducing health care costs. There are many opportunities to move your body in Naples. The city's recreation center has five fitness centers, and there are many beaches, parks, and green spaces. Parade Magazine has named Naples as one of the top 8 places in the country for longevity.

What is There to Do In Naples?: Naples is a popular area for those who enjoy being outside. The main draw is arguably the city's sugary beaches, but this town also offers outings such as fine dining and shopping as well as golf, tennis, fishing, and kayaking. Other popular attractions are the Naples Botanical Garden, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, and the Baker Museum, to name just a few options. Naples is also quite close to the Everglades.

The Cost of Living in Naples: If there is any bad news about Naples, it is that it has a relatively high cost of living compared with other Florida cities. According to Zillow, the average home price in Naples is $612,436. According to Salary Expert, the average salary in Naples is $61,915.