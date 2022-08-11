Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in Tampa

If you live in Tampa and enjoy sweet treats, you may be happy to learn that a small-batch donut shop that already has locations in Florida and beyond is opening two locations in Tampa.

What is the Salty Donut?: This shop arguably has an interesting origin story. Two college students named Amanda and Andy dreamed of creating a place where the community could gather and enjoy donuts and coffee. So the two paused their schooling, purchased a vintage camper, leased a kitchen, and opened a pop-up in Wynwood near Miami. They sold their unique donuts with quirky flavors out of the camper for about a year until they opened their first retail shop. Eventually, they were so successful that they were able to expand.

Today, they have locations in Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Austin, Dallas, and Charlotte.

What Makes the Salty Donut Unique?: Although the company's website indicates that Amanda and Andy always try to create a welcoming, community vibe in all of their locations, most of the excellent reviews the shop receives focus on the quality of the donuts. They're large in size, not made with preservatives, and the shop offers unique flavors like strawberry milk cake, guava cheese, passionfruit, and maple and bacon. That said, from the reviews, the toasted coquito appears to be a favorite.

Information about the New Tampa Locations: According to the Tampa Bay Times, one new location will be located at 1519 W Swann Avenue in Hyde Park while another will serve as a commissary kitchen and will be located at 5805 N Florida Avenue in Seminole Heights. A date for opening hasn't been set.