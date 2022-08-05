This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.

Why Southern Living Likes Cape San Blas: Southern Living recently published an article calling this small town "the best-kept secret on Florida's forgotten coast." Of course, anything that some consider a secret may not attract crowds or much attention, and Cape San Blas is known to be a destination that is off the beaten path. The population of this town is less than 10,000, and it's among the lesser-known beach destinations in the panhandle. However, it still offers plenty of natural beauty and attractions.

What Can One Do in Cape San Blas?: The town is most definitely a haven for nature lovers. It offers St. Joseph Bay one on side and the Gulf on the other. Either offer possibilities for kayaking, fishing, and paddle boarding. Another popular option is T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. It's on 1,900 acres and covers 20 miles of lush property where wildlife calls home.

St. Joseph State Park is a great option for birders, as it is a shorebird nesting beach, but you can also enjoy boating, swimming, and shelling. The Cape is also one of the few places in Florida where you can ride a horse right on the beach. Salinas Park Gulfside is one such place.

If you're a bike rider, there's also Loggerhead Run Bike Path which runs the length of the Cape. Some believe that no trip to the Cape is complete without seeing the Cape San Blas lighthouse. Not only is it a historical landmark - it was built 130 years ago - but it is open for touring at the admission price of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Cape San Blas is Dog Friendly: Many areas on the Cape, including the beach, are dog-friendly, with the exception of the State Park. Many restaurants and rental properties are pet-friendly as well.

Speaking of rental properties, there aren't many hotel chains in this town. Instead, most people will rent a private property or stay at the Cape San Blas Inn, which was initially built as a bed and breakfast.

So if you are looking for a Florida beach destination that allows you to avoid the crowds, enjoy nature, and bring your dog, Cape San Blas may fit the bill.