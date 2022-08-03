Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny Hotels

L. Cane

Tiny accommodations are having a moment. They're arguably cozy and allow you to have your own detached space when you're traveling or vacationing. Plus, your accommodations might arguably be a bit more unique than your typical hotel room. Airbnb even has a special category for tiny house rentals.

Hand Picking Charming Tiny Hotels: Defining a charming place to spend your time is a subjective task. What may be alluring to one person may not rank very high for another. Still, the website the Discoverer attempted to identify "12 Totally Charming Tiny Hotels." The list included choices from all over the world. Although the site didn't list specific criteria, uniqueness and whimsy seemed to rank well.

How Did Florida Fare?: There were only 12 accommodations on the list from the entire world. Florida had one listing - Tiny House Siesta in Sarasota. The site appreciated that most of the homes owned by Tiny House are less than a mile from the beach, and some tiny homes sleep up to six.

According to the company's website, Tiny House Siesta offers pet-friendly options and a kitchenette, TV, and free WiFi and parking. Some of the tiny homes have an outdoor shower and picnic area. Rates depend upon timing and length of stay. However, according to a Google search, rates appear to start at around $150 per night for a one bedroom that sleeps 2.

Other Tiny Hotel Options in Florida: If Siesta Key isn't in your immediate future, Florida has other tiny accommodations from which to choose. One example is Matlacha Tiny Village in southwest Florida starting at $149 per night. The entire town of Matlacha is quite whimsical with its many art galleries and colorful buildings. Many of the city's building exteriors are painted pastel, making this town very unique looking.

If you are in central Florida, one tiny option is the Orlando Lakefront Tiny Home and RV community, which rents 10 tiny lakeside homes in the heart of Orlando. All homes offer full-size kitchens and bathrooms as well as free use of kayaks, paddle boards, and fishing equipment. This is a pet-friendly location with two fishing docks.

If you'd like to visit the area around the Florida Keys, Sunshine Key Tiny House Village may be an option. Located on Ohio Key, this village of tiny "petite retreats" is 30 miles from Key West, and Bahia Honda State Park is close by. According to the company's website, prices appear to start at around $250 per night.

Here are the other tiny hotel destinations that made the Discoverer's list:

Casa Dos Lirios, Mérida, Mexico

Tiny House Siesta, Sarasota, Florida

Caribbean Beach Cabanas, Placencia, Belize

Central Hotel & Cafe, Copenhagen, Denmark

Riad Louaya, Marrakech, Morocco

Gora Kadan, Hakone, Japan

Cayo Espanto, Belize

Tubo Tulum, Tulum, Mexico

PurePods, New Zealand

Free Spirit Spheres, Vancouver Island, Canada

Leavenworth Tiny House Village, Leavenworth, Washington

Aurora Bubble at Wilderness Hotel Nellim, Lapland, Finland

Tampa, FL
