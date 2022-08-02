This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar Mill

Florida is home to the sites of many old tourist attractions that have closed. Many of them were sold off to developers, but there are a few that you can still visit. Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens, which was previously known as Bongoland and an old sugar mill, is one example.

Bongoland's Short History: In 1948, a Daytona Beach dermatologist leased property known as the Dunlawton plantation and opened one of the first theme parks in Florida - Bongoland. The park, which was named after a trained baboon named Bongo, was only open for approximately four years.

However, some of the life-sized statues of dinosaurs remain on the property, which was leased to the county in 1963 and was listed on the United States' National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Today, the property is Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens and is open to the public.

The Sugar Mill Before Bongoland: Before Bongoland and the botanic gardens, this property was a plantation and, eventually, a sugar mill. You can see fascinating remnants of the mill in the gardens, making a visit to this attraction arguably a unique experience.

What You'll See at Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens: This attraction is a 12-acre botanical garden. So you'll see many things you'd expect from a botanical garden in Florida, such as native plants, flowers, and water features. But there is more that may be unexpected.

Five original dinosaurs remain on the property. They are fenced off so people don't climb on them, but you can still take great pictures in front of these vintage, quirky creatures. Some pieces of mill machinery are still on the property, as well as informational materials to explain the history of the mill and sugar-making.

The gardens may appeal to families because there are children's gardens with whimsical fairy houses. There's also an extremely large live oak on site that is thought to be very old.

If you are looking for something to do that is off the beaten path in Port Orange, Dunlawton Sugar Mill might fit the bill. Sure, you won't see Bongo or a working sugar mill, but what you do see may be quite whimsical and lovely.

Even better, admission is free, although donations are greatly accepted, as the gardens are run completely by volunteers. The Gardens are located at 950 Old Sugar Mill Road in Port Orange, Florida, which is a short drive from Daytona Beach.