5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States

Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.

Determining Which Areas of the United States are the Most and Least Educated: Even though most agree that education is important, the quality of education a student receives may arguably vary. Although many argue that standardized testing isn't fair, it often shows differences in education quality from place to place.

The website WalletHub wanted to know which cities fared best in terms of education and which fared worse. So it compared all 50 states using criteria such as the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the quality of the public school system, and the gender education gap. It then listed 150 cities from most to least educated.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida didn't fare particularly well in this list. Florida had 5 cities that made the bottom 50 on the list, which meant they were among the least educated cities. They were:

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL at 106

Port St. Lucie, FL at 117

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL at 121

Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL at 137

Ocala, FL at 142

The least educated city on the list was Visalia, CA at 150. Three California cities were listed in the bottom 5.

Florida's Most Educated City: The news wasn't all bad, however. 1 Florida city made the top 50 on WalletHub's list. Tallahassee actually broke the top 25 at number 18.

The most educated city, according to WalletHub, was Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Teacher Pay for the Cities on The Bottom of the List: According to WTSP, none of the cities listed in the bottom 50 have an average teacher salary above $47,000 per year. For example, Marion County, home to Ocala, pays teachers an average of $44,946.68 per year. Polk County (home to Lakeland) pays $45,284.71. Volusia County (Daytona) averages $44,784.00. St. Lucie and Lee Counties pay $44,379.16 and $46,540.75, respectively.

These are only averages, but these salaries are below the national average of $65,293 and the Florida average of around $51,000.

Florida's University System Ranks Highly: Although there are some cities in Florida that didn't rank very well, Florida's University system is highly rated by U.S. News and World Report. University of Florida was ranked 28th in the country in the 2022 report. Florida State University and the University of Miami tied at 55th.