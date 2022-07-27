Titus O'Neil Prioritizes Giving Back in the Tampa Bay Area, and He's Giving Away 30,000 Backpacks this School Year

Professional wrestler Titus O'Neil was born in Florida and continues to live here. Although he's been a wrestler and a football player, he's also a philanthropist who gives back to the Tampa Bay area and beyond. And he's about to have a large backpack and wellness check giveaway for the area's school children.

Who Is Titus O'Neil?: Born Thaddeus Michael Bullard, O'Neil was born in Boynton Beach, grew up in Live Oak, and would later play for the Florida Gators in Gainesville. After college, O'Neil would play arena football and would eventually become a wrestler with the WWE.

According to Wrestling, Inc., O'Neil recently told the radio show Beckles and Recher that he doesn't consider himself retired from wrestling, saying:

“I’m not retired. Not even close. Well, I mean, I haven’t wrestled in a minute. I had a procedure done on my knee so I’ve been rehabbing."

O'Neil's Foundation, Philanthropy, and Monetary Donations: O'Neil's Foundation, the Bullard Family Foundation, supports those who need help or inspiration throughout the Bay area. Titus spends time in hospitals, schools, and homeless shelters, to name only a few activities.

The Foundation's Joy of Giving Program focuses on giving Christmas gifts to families in need. The Thaddeus M Bullard Academy provides students living in poverty with the opportunity to learn skills like technology and cosmetology, which might be turned into a career someday.

O'Neil has also given away thousands of dollars to good causes. With PDQ, the Bullard Family Foundation donated $25,000 to those in need during the pandemic.

In 2020, O'Neil's foundation donated $100,000 to Tampa's Metropolitan Ministries, which supports homeless families. The Foundation also donated $10,000 each to Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches and the UF Machen Florida Opportunity Scholars Program.

O'Neal has said that his humble beginnings and receiving help in his own life inspired him to give back. He told WWE Community:

“When I was younger, I grew up poor. I was a beneficiary of people giving in my life. Had they not done that, I would not have been able to get the few things I had as a youth. I’ve done it my whole life, doing charity work. I’ve been associated with the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club in school because those were things I benefited from as a youth. So I always had it in my heart that if I had the opportunity to give back, I would. I would try to do the best with what I had. Even if I wasn’t a part of WWE, I’d still be doing it.”

Back to School Bash With Free Backpacks and Wellness Checks: This year on Saturday, Aug. 6th at Raymond James Stadium, Titus' foundation is giving away 30,000 backpacks along with free medical, dental, and vision wellness checkups. Attendees can also get free haircuts, and there will be food and entertainment.

The event is free for the public and open to everyone, but you'll need to pre-register here for the free backpack and here if you want to take advantage of the medical, eye, and dental services.