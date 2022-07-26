6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to Families

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqi9j_0gt8isen00
Joseph Klemen, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Browsing an art museum is arguably a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. However, if you have kids or just want something different, there are plenty of museums in the state of Florida where you can see interesting things or oddities which have nothing to do with art. Below are some options:

St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum: This museum is educational, but it may also be fun for pirate enthusiasts. The immersive experience transports you to the Golden Age of Piracy. You can learn about Florida's pirate past and see treasures that are over 400 years old. Because this museum appeals to children, it is a popular place for birthday parties. The museum is located at 12 S Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. Adult tickets are $17.99 and children's are $9.99.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museums: This museum has locations in St. Augustine, Panama City Beach, and Orlando. Some exhibits focus on the strange, the bizarre, and the quirky. Each museum has hundreds of exhibits and interactive experiences. If the quirky exhibits don't appeal to you, the museums have mainstream exhibits focused on biology, chemistry, and history. Tickets for the odditorium are $24.99 for adults and $19.99 for children.

Ernest Hemingway Museum, Key West: The museum is the actual residence where Ernest Hemingway lived in the 1930s and later died. You can see descendants of Hemingway's six-toed cat, Snow White, who was gifted to him by a ship's captain. There are also photos of many of Hemingway's outdoor adventures. The museum is located at 907 Whitehead Street in Key West. Admission for adults is $17 and for children, it is $8.

Wonderworks: This museum appeals to children and families because it has 28,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” and exhibits that incorporate physics, math, and space. For those who want a break from learning, there's laser tag to burn off some energy. There's also an astronaut training challenge that may appeal to all ages. This attraction has locations in Orlando and Panama City. Ticket prices are $35.99 for adults and $26.99 for children.

Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa: The museum's website describes it as a non-profit scientific playground with more than 100 hands-on activities. Visitors can participate in activities like lying on a bed of nails, building a robot, learning about dinosaurs, and identifying planets in the museum's planetarium. MOSI is located at 4801 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Tickets for adults are $12.95 and $7.95 for children.

Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum in Sanibel: This attraction is part aquarium and part museum. It's devoted to shells and mollusks. Kids can explore the touch pools, play scavenger hunts, watch a giant octopus, and participate in a learning lab, to name just a few of the activities. The museum is located at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road in Sanibel. Tickets are $23.95 for adults and $14.95 for children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
17961 followers

More from L. Cane

Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations

Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.

Read full story
Florida State

10 Castle-Like Structures in Florida

MarkWalters at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of visiting castles, a trip to Europe may come to mind. After all, Europe has over 10,000 medieval castles. According to Castle Tourist, you'll only find around 145 castles in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Where Does Florida Rank in Recent Lists of the Best States to Retire?

In years past, Florida commonly ranked highly in lists of the best states for retirees, often taking the top spot. Florida's weather and relatively low cost of living were often a factor in these rankings.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Why is Florida's Beach Sand So Fine and White? Which Florida Beaches have the Whitest, Finest Sand? Which Don't?

Some visitors to Florida's beaches describe its sand as "sugary" or "powdery." The sand is so white and fine that it looks like sugar and feels very soft on your feet, like powder. But why is it this way? Which Florida beaches have this sugary sand? Which don't? And why? I'll address these questions below.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Tiny Florida Town Featured in List of Best Small Towns in America

There is something that many people find appealing about small towns. Life arguably seems to slow down, and stress levels drop. According to a Gallup Poll, 48% of Americans said they would choose to live in a town or rural area instead of a city or suburb.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Foreign Investors With Cash Offers May Be a Factor in Florida's Rising Real Estate Prices, New Report Indicates

Despite recent indicators that the Florida housing market may be slowing slightly, prices are still considered high, if not overvalued. According to the real estate website Redfin, Florida home prices were up 23.7% year-over-year in May 2022. Arguably, one reason for these increasing prices may be foreign investors with cash purchases buying large numbers of Florida homes.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Free Virtual Tours From Florida Museums to Boost Your Mood

Viewing art or touring a museum is not only a nice way to pass the time, but it's an effective, easy way to immerse yourself in history and different cultures. Even better, recent research has shown that looking at art in any way has a positive effect on mental health. Specifically, a study from Vienna’s Arts and Research on Transformation of Individuals and Society found that just a few minutes of looking at online art improved mood, anxiety, and well-being.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Restaurant Helps an Extremely Rare Orange Lobster Find a Forever Home

Jiaqian AirplaneFan, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Lobsters themselves aren't at all rare. According to Statista.com, in 2019, the supply of lobster in the United States was around 202.83 million pounds.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida's Skunk Ape and Gatorman: Mythical Creatures Allegedly Found in the Everglades

Mythical creatures have been in the public consciousness for centuries. Trolls, fairies, and centaurs are universal examples. However, there are also regional examples, such as Scotland's Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.

Read full story
200 comments
Florida State

2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Florida's "Venice of America" Makes List of Inexpensive Beach Vacations

Data shows that most Americans are ready to travel again after the pandemic. A recent survey indicated that almost 70% of Americans plan to travel within the next year. However, those travel plans may be more expensive this year. Data from NerdWallet indicates that nearly every aspect of vacationing - from airfare to hotels to restaurant meals to car rental - is pricier this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Vintage Florida Tourist Attractions that Have Come and Gone

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has catered to tourism almost as soon as it became a state. According to the Florida Historical Quarterly, modern Florida tourism began in the 1930s with the World's Fair. From this point on, Florida began to depend upon tourism as a money-making industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Why 14 Florida Cities Lead the Nation in Recently Canceled Real Estate Sales

It's no secret that America's housing market has surged. And Florida is no exception. Some areas of Florida, such as Tampa and Miami, saw some of the highest housing increases in the nation. As recently as May of 2022, in many cases Florida's real estate market supply couldn't keep up with demand.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

How to See Cheap Family Movies in Florida This Summer

Mark Goebel from Taos, New Mexico, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people enjoy watching movies throughout the year, but summer is arguably a special time for movies. The kids are out of school, and many studios release their blockbusters during the summer for optimal viewership.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy