6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to Families

Browsing an art museum is arguably a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. However, if you have kids or just want something different, there are plenty of museums in the state of Florida where you can see interesting things or oddities which have nothing to do with art. Below are some options:

St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum: This museum is educational, but it may also be fun for pirate enthusiasts. The immersive experience transports you to the Golden Age of Piracy. You can learn about Florida's pirate past and see treasures that are over 400 years old. Because this museum appeals to children, it is a popular place for birthday parties. The museum is located at 12 S Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. Adult tickets are $17.99 and children's are $9.99.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museums: This museum has locations in St. Augustine, Panama City Beach, and Orlando. Some exhibits focus on the strange, the bizarre, and the quirky. Each museum has hundreds of exhibits and interactive experiences. If the quirky exhibits don't appeal to you, the museums have mainstream exhibits focused on biology, chemistry, and history. Tickets for the odditorium are $24.99 for adults and $19.99 for children.

Ernest Hemingway Museum, Key West: The museum is the actual residence where Ernest Hemingway lived in the 1930s and later died. You can see descendants of Hemingway's six-toed cat, Snow White, who was gifted to him by a ship's captain. There are also photos of many of Hemingway's outdoor adventures. The museum is located at 907 Whitehead Street in Key West. Admission for adults is $17 and for children, it is $8.

Wonderworks: This museum appeals to children and families because it has 28,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” and exhibits that incorporate physics, math, and space. For those who want a break from learning, there's laser tag to burn off some energy. There's also an astronaut training challenge that may appeal to all ages. This attraction has locations in Orlando and Panama City. Ticket prices are $35.99 for adults and $26.99 for children.

Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa: The museum's website describes it as a non-profit scientific playground with more than 100 hands-on activities. Visitors can participate in activities like lying on a bed of nails, building a robot, learning about dinosaurs, and identifying planets in the museum's planetarium. MOSI is located at 4801 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Tickets for adults are $12.95 and $7.95 for children.

Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum in Sanibel: This attraction is part aquarium and part museum. It's devoted to shells and mollusks. Kids can explore the touch pools, play scavenger hunts, watch a giant octopus, and participate in a learning lab, to name just a few of the activities. The museum is located at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road in Sanibel. Tickets are $23.95 for adults and $14.95 for children.