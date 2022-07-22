What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.

While it's arguably evident that Florida is becoming more populated, it may not be so obvious as which areas have the highest populations. One might assume that Miami or Tampa is Florida's most populated city since these cities repeatedly top lists of the Florida cities that people are moving to. This assumption would be wrong.

What is Florida's Most Populated City: You might be surprised to learn that Jacksonville's population far exceeds the second most-populated Florida city of Miami. According to BiggestUSCities.com, Jacksonville had a population of 954,614 in 2021 while Miami came in second and had a population of 439,890.

Why is Jacksonville so populated? According to Jacksonville.com, the reason for Jacksonville's large population is consolidation. Miami-Dade county is technically Florida's most populated county, but the actual city of Miami had a population of 439,890 as of 2021. In contrast, the city of Jacksonville incorporates most of Duval county.

Additional Highly-Populated Florida Cities: In order of population, the Florida cities that had over 200,000 residents as of the 2021 Census were:

Miami

Tampa

Orlando

St. Petersburg

Hialeah

Port St. Lucie

Cape Coral.

Florida's fastest-growing city is Clermont, whose population has grown 326.6% since the year 2000

What is Florida's Least-Populated City?: Now that we've covered Florida's most populated cities, what is the least? According to the Florida League of Cities, which is an association meant to serve as a voice for all municipal governments in the state of Florida, the smallest city in the sunshine state is Weeki Wachee, with a population of 8.

According to Florida Demographics, the 10 least-populated cities in Florida after Weeki Wachee are:

Lake Buena Vista

Marineland

Plantation Island

Lazy Lake

Lamont

Indian Creek

Dixonville

Tildenville

Bay Lake

Cobbtown

All of these cities had a population of less than 50 as of the 2021 Census.