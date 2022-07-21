Foreign Investors With Cash Offers May Be a Factor in Florida's Rising Real Estate Prices, New Report Indicates

Despite recent indicators that the Florida housing market may be slowing slightly, prices are still considered high, if not overvalued. According to the real estate website Redfin, Florida home prices were up 23.7% year-over-year in May 2022. Arguably, one reason for these increasing prices may be foreign investors with cash purchases buying large numbers of Florida homes.

Foreign Buyers Purchase More Homes in Florida than Anywhere Else in the United States: According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, Florida has been the preferred destination for international home investors since 2009. Although foreign real estate purchases had been down in previous years, from April 2021–March 2022, foreign real estate sales were up 8.5% from last year. Approximately 44% of these buyers pay in cash.

According to the Capitalist, foreign real estate investors brought over $12 billion to Florida's economy in 2021 by buying approximately 22,500 existing homes for a median price of $347,300.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors, doesn't see foreign investment of American real estate ending soon, stating in the NAR report:

"Foreign buyers ... are likely to step up purchases, as those making all-cash offers will be immune from changes in interest rates. In addition, international flights have increased in recent months with the lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions.”

With foreign investors buying inventory with cash transactions, it is arguably more difficult for some home buyers to find an affordable, available Florida home in which to live.

Many Foreign Investors Rent Out Homes in Florida: Housing prices, rising interest rates, and intense competition make home ownership a distant dream for some Floridians, who must continue to rent. However, many of these renters still want to live in a single-family homes. As a result, foreign investors have a large pool of renters from whom to choose.

Kristin Creegan, the owner of Creegan Group, told Click Orlando that the "bread and butter" of the housing rental market is the single-family home, which can be profitable for investors:

“Rents in Orlando have gone sky-high, of course, because (of) the supply-demand issue, so they’re making money off these renters,” Creegan said.

Still, professionals like Creegan hope that potential home buyers will keep trying to purchase a home, will have patience, and won't give up.

Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow, has told CNBC that patience is key for home buyers:

“This is a really challenging time to be a buyer. The market is as hot as we’ve ever seen it before. If they can watch and wait for the next several months, time is on their side.”