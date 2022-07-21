Free Virtual Tours From Florida Museums to Boost Your Mood

Viewing art or touring a museum is not only a nice way to pass the time, but it's an effective, easy way to immerse yourself in history and different cultures. Even better, recent research has shown that looking at art in any way has a positive effect on mental health. Specifically, a study from Vienna’s Arts and Research on Transformation of Individuals and Society found that just a few minutes of looking at online art improved mood, anxiety, and well-being.

Florida is lucky to have many museums to visit. But you don't always have to visit these museums in person. There are online options, and they may beneficial to your mental health. Plus, virtual viewing allows you access art on the other side of the state from the comfort of your couch without spending any money.

Below is a list of free, virtual options from some of Florida's museums. Many feature art, and others feature the architecture and decor of the past.

Ringling Museum, Sarasota: There's much to see in person at the museum since it offers 21 galleries, including 10,000 objects of European paintings as well as Asian, American, and contemporary art. In addition to the artwork, there is sculpture, drawings, prints, and photographs. Here is the "Museum from Home" virtual link. Most of the artwork is found here.

Salvador Dali Museum, St. Petersburg: If you enjoy modern art and surrealism, a tour of the Dali Museum might be enjoyable. The museum is home to 96 oil paintings, over 100 watercolors and drawings, and 1,300 graphics. Here is the "Visit Virtually" link to the Dali Museum. Dali's artwork is housed here, and is separated by categories.

Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach: This art museum houses over 8,200 works of art and is the largest museum in Florida. There is a concentration on European, American, and Chinese art with some contemporary art and photography. Although the museum does not offer a traditional virtual tour, there is a recording and photos of a virtual tour that the museum offered previously. In it, a docent explains some of the artwork, and patrons are heard interacting. Here is a link to that tour.

The Florida Holocaust Museum, St. Petersburg: This museum is one of the largest Holocaust museums in the United States and is one of three Holocaust Museums accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Museum offers a virtual tour via this link. You can navigate through the tour via the drop-down menu on the left-hand corner.

Flagler Museum: The Flagler Museum is a National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach and is Henry Flagler's elaborate Gilded Age estate. The mansion boasts 100,000 square feet with 75-rooms and has some art collections on display. Here is the virtual tour link. You can navigate different rooms by clicking on each room's name on the right side of the screen.

Vizcaya Museums and Garden, Miami: This museum is the former estate of businessman James Deering. The architecture, gardens, and furnishings are influenced by the Italian Renaissance. The virtual tour is quite extensive, covering all the rooms and adding music, which is a nice touch. Here is the link to the virtual tour.