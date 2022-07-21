Florida Restaurant Helps an Extremely Rare Orange Lobster Find a Forever Home

Lobsters themselves aren't at all rare. According to Statista.com, in 2019, the supply of lobster in the United States was around 202.83 million pounds.

However, live orange-colored lobsters are incredibly rare and said to happen less than 1 out of a million times. Last week, one of those rare orange lobsters was found in a Florida restaurant.

What Happened?: Employees at a Hollywood, Florida, Red Lobster restaurant noticed the unusual coloring of a lobster in their tank. Fortunately, the employees suspected the lobster was special and contacted Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum, which agreed to give the lobster a forever home in a South Carolina location. The lobster was named "Cheddar," after the restaurant's biscuits.

Red Lobster manager Mario Roque said in a press release:

"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them. A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."

Why are Orange Lobsters So Rare? How Do They Get Their Coloring?: Scientists aren't exactly sure what makes rare live orange lobsters orange in color. Since cooked lobster is often orange-colored, scientists suspect that a rare genetic mutation that alters protein is at play.

Dr. Charlotte E. Davies, of the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, told Newsweek:

"My best guess here is that this particular lobster is missing one of these important proteins due to a genetic mutation, giving it a 'cooked' look."

The orange lobsters are rare because their bright colors make them easy prey for predators.

From Where Could Cheddar Have Originally Come?: Red Lobster's press release states that Cheddar came in a "shipment" to Red Lobster, but it doesn't specifically state from where the shipment came. According to Red Lobster's website, the restaurant gets its iconic Maine lobster from Maine, and its rock lobster from Brazil, the Caribbean, and Central America. Red Lobster's Norway lobster comes from Moray Firth, an inlet of the North Sea in northeastern Scotland.Red Lobster's red and yellow Langostino lobster are caught wild from the Pacific waters off Chile.

Cheddar Isn't the First Orange Lobster to be Rescued: In October of 2021, employees at an Ontario grocery store noticed and orange lobster being "picked on" by other lobsters in the tank, so the employees took the lobster to the Toronto Aquarium, where he now has a forever home. That Lobster was named Pincy.