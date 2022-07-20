2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.

When people travel to Florida, many choose the beach as a destination. And many Florida beaches allow dogs, but some are arguably more welcoming and pet-friendly than others.

Determining the Best Dog Beaches in the United States: Many pet owners appreciate any beach that allows them to bring their furry friend. However, the website the Discoverer recently attempted to identify the best dog beaches in the United States. There were no criteria listed. But from the description of the beaches selected, it appears that allowing dogs off-leash and offering pet-friendly accommodations earned high marks.

How Did Florida Fare?: The list contained 10 beaches. Florida had two beaches represented - both of which were in small Florida towns.

Jupiter Beach was the first beach listed. Located on the southeastern coast of Florida, Jupiter Beach has a population of around 67,033. The Discoverer appreciated that the beach allowed dogs to be off-leash in a designated strip of the beach, and the site noted that some areas of the beach offer free parking.

St. George Island in Apalachicola, a small town in the Florida panhandle, came in 9th. This town is particularly tiny, with a population of around 1,006 people on a 22-mile barrier island.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations in Jupiter Beach: A search of BringFido.com showed 49 pet-friendly accommodations in Jupiter at the current time. Although there are plenty of rental homes that allow dogs, there were three hotels within the town of Jupiter that are listed as pet-friendly. They were the La Quinta Inn in Jupiter, Fairfield Inn and Suites, and Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa.

Things to Do in Jupiter Beach: In addition to the beach, there are many outdoor attractions in Jupiter, including the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, Dubois Park, and the Loxahatchee River.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations in St. George Island: A glance at BringFido.com shows that there are 329 pet-friendly accommodations at the current time. Most are rental homes, but there were three hotels: the St. George Inn, Buccaneer Inn, and Water Street Hotel and Marina in Apalachicola.

Things to Do in St. George Island: A visit to the Island is probably not complete without a visit to the Saint George Island Lighthouse. The Island is also known for its fishing and its charter boat tours like the Journeys of St. George Island sunset tour where you'll learn the history of the Island.

Here is the entire list of what the Discoverer considered the top 10 dog beaches in the United States.

Jupiter Beach, Jupiter, Florida

The Original Dog Beach, San Diego, California

Freeman Park, Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Fenwick Island State Park, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Jekyll Island Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia

Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Porter, Indiana

Coronado Dog Beach, Coronado, California

Kitty Hawk Beach, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

St. George Island, Apalachicola, Florida

Lands End Beach, San Francisco, California