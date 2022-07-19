Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.

In Some Areas, Florida's Utility Costs Are Among the Highest in the United States: According to data by Mov.org Florida's electric bills outpace those of the nation. The average home in Florida pays an average monthly electricity bill of $459.40. That's higher than the national average of $398.24. The study by Mov.org also indicated that Florida's electric bills were the second highest in the United States.

2022 in Florida Has Been Hotter Than Normal So Far: Hot summers mean more air conditioning which means higher electric bills. Many cities in Florida are averaging higher temperatures than normal. Examples are Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Daytona Beach, Miami, and Jacksonville. These higher temperatures are occuring when many Florida utility companies have raised their rates.

Some Florida Utilities Companies that Have Announced Rate Increases, as Follows:

This is not an exhaustive list, but it is some of the larger companies that have raised their rates. Smaller companies like Orlando Utilities Commission and Lakeland Electric have also sought to rise rates, to name just a few.

How to Lower Utility Costs in Florida: Saving money on electricity comes down to attempting to use fewer services as painlessly as possible and run your home as efficiently as possible.

Harley Aldrich with Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning told Fox 35 news that it is a good idea to set your air conditioning thermostat higher when you aren't home and lower it when you return. You can get a programmable thermostat to automate the process.

Whitt Inspections suggest slightly lowering the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees and running your dishwasher at night during "off-peak" hours.

TrueMoneySaver.com suggests turning off lights, closing doors to rooms that aren't in use, unplugging electronics you're not using, running fans, staying out of the kitchen by using the grill, and doing full loads of laundry in cold water.