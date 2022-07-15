Why 14 Florida Cities Lead the Nation in Recently Canceled Real Estate Sales

It's no secret that America's housing market has surged. And Florida is no exception. Some areas of Florida, such as Tampa and Miami, saw some of the highest housing increases in the nation. As recently as May of 2022, in many cases Florida's real estate market supply couldn't keep up with demand.

That may soon be changing both in Florida and in the nation.

Florida Buyers are Backing Out of Housing Contracts: According to the real estate website Redfin, around 60,000 home sales, or about 15%, fell through in June. That’s the highest amount since the pandemic.

And Florida markets are leading the way in cancellations, by far. Florida took 14 of the top 25 cities with the highest percentage of cancellations. And several Florida markets easily beat the 15% cancelation average, canceling at much higher rates. Those markets are listed below with their cancelation rates:

Lakeland, FL 26.7%

Cape Coral, FL 25.7%

Port St. Lucie, FL 25.7%

Jacksonville, FL 25.3%

Palm Bay, FL 24.9%

Orlando, FL 24.5%

Crestview, FL 23.5%

Deltona, FL 23.1%

Tampa, FL 23.0%

West Palm Beach, FL 22.1%

Fort Lauderdale, FL 22.0%

Pensacola, FL 21.9%

Miami, FL 21.5%

North Port, FL 20.9%

Why are Florida Home Buyers Canceling Their Contracts?: The real estate market is arguably complex, and there are often many factors that drive the market. But real estate professionals have shared their theories.

According to real estate agents who spoke with Redfin, the real estate market slowed after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation. This slowing allowed buyers the extra room to renegotiate some contracts.

On the flip side of that, the rise in interest rates increased the monthly payment for many home buyers. Real estate agents say that, as a result, some buyers can no longer afford the homes they had under contract.

Holly Meyer Lucas of Meyer Lucas Realty told WPTV:

"That previous payment per month may have been $2,000. With the rise in interest rates, now it's $2,500. So, those buyers who are under contract who are now having to pay $2,500 a month, they're having to cancel their contracts, they're having to renegotiate because they simply can't afford the new interest rate."

Although Florida was the leading state in terms of cancellations, other cities had also had high cancellations. Las Vegas, New Orleans, Phoenix, Houston, Baton Rouge, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta are additional examples.