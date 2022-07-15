Anonymous Florida Do-Gooders Who've Given Away Thousands to Strangers and Left Notes

Some say it is better to give than to receive, and some do-gooders in Florida appear to feel that way because they've been anonymously giving money to strangers to say thank you or to help others. Below are some examples of anonymous do-gooders who have included notes with their donations:

The Anonymous Christmas Benefactor: In 2020 around Christmas, someone left a rare Greek coin in a Salvation Army kettle at a Publix supermarket on Neptune and Dale Mabry in Tampa. The coin, a Thracian King's gold Greek coin from 44-42 BC, was wrapped in a dollar bill and was worth around $2,000. The same donor struck again a few days later when he left another Greek coin, this one worth $3,000 and in the exact same kettle.

This time, the benefactor left a note, which said:

“My hope is to continue drawing attention to such a wonderful organization. The whole country should know about the amazing things The Salvation Army does for their community.”

The Man Who Has Given $13,000 to Waffle House Customers: Recently, a Florida Waffle House patron noticed a man in the restaurant attaching written notes to paper money. The patron asked the man what he was doing, and the man shared that he's been giving money to strangers at Waffle House since 2013. The benefactor, who didn't share his name, said he's given away about $13,000 in total. He writes the phrase "Love Every Body" onto the money since these were the man's mother's last words to him.

The Donor Who Gave His $5,000 Stimulus Check to a Non-Profit, Which Lead to an Additional $50,000: In 2021, Family Promise, a non-profit organization in Stuart, Florida, received $5,000 from an anonymous donor. The organization, which helps families struggling financially, had many additional clients to serve during the pandemic. The donor included a note which said that since the donor was lucky enough to have a steady income during the pandemic, he or she was gifting the non-profit with a stimulus check, hoping it could help others.

Local news station WPTV ran a news story about the donation, and another donor saw that story and decided to give their own donation of $50,000. Madeline Bozone, executive director of Family Promise, said that the donations were "prayers answered."

These are just three examples of generous people giving to others in Florida, but there are many more . A recent study found that almost 70% of Florida households made charitable donations in 2021.