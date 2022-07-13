The Florida Destination Where You Can Allegedly Drink From the Fountain of Youth

In 1513, the Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León left his homeland of Puerto Rico to travel to the island of “Bimini," now located in the Bahamas. He never made it to Bimini. Instead, he landed near St. Augustine, Florida, which he claimed for the Spanish crown.

The Legend of the Fountain of Youth in Florida: Some historians believe that Ponce de Leon was searching for mystical healing waters on his journey, but others dispute this. Spanish documents mention Spanish Taino Indians speaking of a magic fountain and rejuvenating river somewhere near Cuba.

However, in Ponce de Leon's contract to settle Bimini, there is no mention of any fountain, nor is there any mention of it in Ponce de León's letters to the Spanish ruler Ferdinand.

J. Michael Francis, a history professor at the University of South Florida, told the History Channel:

“From everything I can gather, he was not at all interested or believed that he would find some kind of miraculous spring or lake or body of water.”

Still, for many tourists and locals in St. Augustine, the fountain of youth is fun to think about. You can even drink from the alleged fountain if you visit Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine:

Details about the Fountain and About the Archaeological Park: You'll find the attraction's fountain (which consist of spring waters) in the Park's spring house. This 60-year-old coquina structure protects the original spring, which contains over 30 minerals. Drinking cups are provided for visitors who want to drink from it in the hopes of everlasting youth.

Although drinking from what is alleged to be the fountain of youth is arguably a fun way to spend some time, there are many other things to do at the Park. There are usually many live demonstrations to check out, and cannons go off every hour.

There's also a planetarium, blacksmith exhibit, Indian village, burial grounds, and the Founders’ Observation Riverwalk, to name only a few suggestions. (The Riverwalk is a 600-foot pier that allows you to stand above the bay and look back toward St. Augustine’s inlet.) This is a pet-friendly attraction, and some peacocks make this destination home.

What Visitors Have to Say: The reviews of this attraction are high, and it has nearly 4,500 Google reviews. Most reviewers mention the informative historical element of the attraction. Some say they learned something new. Many appreciated the natural beauty. Some reviewers cautioned that this destination can be hot in the summer, so bring sunscreen and water.

The Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park is at 11 Magnolia Avenue in St. Augustine. Tickets are $17.79 for adults, $15.92 for seniors, and $8.40 for children.