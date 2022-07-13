The Countries that Trade the Most Goods with Florida

Few places are so self-sufficient that they have all the goods they need without trading with others. The sunshine state is no exception. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a leading data visualization tool for international trade data, in 2021, Florida imported 93.6 billion dollars worth of goods, making it the 10th largest importer in the United States. The site also indicated that in April 2022, Florida exported 5.46 billion dollars in goods and imported 9.45, resulting in a negative trade balance of 3.99 billion dollars.

For perspective, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2021, the United States as a whole exported 2,528.5 billion dollars worth of goods and services and imported 3,387.7 billion, for an annual deficit of 859.2 billion dollars.

What are Florida's Top Imports?: The OEC indicated that as of April 2022, the top imports to Florida were cars, telephones, hard liquor, and nucleic acids.

Determining Where Florida's Exported Goods Come From: The website Stacker wanted to know which countries provide the most of Florida's imported goods, so it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out.

Here are the top 40 countries that Florida trades with, according to Stacker's analysis. Those listed first traded the least, whereas those listed last traded the most.

#40. Singapore

#39. Nicaragua

#38. Belgium

#37. Australia

#36. Indonesia

#35. Turkey

#34. Hong Kong

#33. El Salvador

#32. United Arab Emirates

#31. Thailand

#30. Panama

#29. Ireland

#28. Bahamas

#27. Paraguay

#26. Malaysia

#25. Switzerland

#24. Taiwan

#23. Ecuador

#22. Argentina

#21. Honduras

#20. Spain

#19. Netherlands

#18. Costa Rica

#17. Guatemala

#16. South Korea

#15. Peru

#14. India

#13. Vietnam

#12. Dominican Republic

#11. Japan

#10. Italy

#9. United Kingdom

#8. Chile

#7. France

#6. Colombia

#5. Germany

#4. Brazil

#3 Canada

#2. Mexico

#1. China

Note that the Observatory of Economic Complexity has stated that as recently as April of 2022, Florida imports most commonly from China, Mexico, Japan, Canada, and France, making its analysis slightly different from Stacker's.