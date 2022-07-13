Where to See Endangered Key Deer in Florida

According to the Florida Bar Association, as of 2020, there was an estimated stable population of 700,000 deer in Florida. Still, some varieties of deer are more plentiful than others. And some are endangered. One example of a severely endangered deer in Florida is the Key deer.

Facts about the Key Deer: The Key deer (Odocoileus virginianus clavium) is a subspecies of white-tailed deer. Key Deer are smaller than a typical deer and are about the size of a dog. Bucks weigh an average of 80 pounds and doe weigh an average of 65. Because of their small size and white-colored tails, many people find them visually appealing.

Key deer are thought to have migrated to the Florida Keys as early as the 1550s. The species eats over 150 types of plants, but mangroves and palm berries make up most of their diet.

Why is the Key Deer Endangered? How Many are There?: There was a time period when Key deer were hunted for food supply, but hunting them was banned in 1939. After that, habitat destruction became the biggest enemy of the Key deer, causing them to nearly become extinct by the 1950s. In 1957, the National Key Deer Refuge was established to help replenish their numbers.

It is thought that there are currently around 700 Key deer in the world. Because of their small numbers, they are listed as endangered by the Endangered Species Act.

Since the deer have a small range that humans continue to encroach upon, they're often hit by cars. The deer also have a low reproduction rate, making increasing the population somewhat challenging.

Where Can You See a Key Deer?: Although Key deer originally made their home throughout the Florida Keys, most live on one of the Florida Key islands - Big Pine Key. Key Deer are unique to the lower Florida Keys and are found nowhere else in the world.

The National Key Deer Refuge, located at 28950 Watson Boulevard in Big Pine, consists of 9,200 acres of critical habitat for hundreds of endemic animals such as the Key Deer. If you go, you can ask the Visitors’ Center for a map, and they can tell you where deer have been recently sighted.

Although it's not unheard of for the deer to approach humans and vehicles, experts say you should not feed them and it is illegal to do so. According to Keys Treasures, feeding the deer diminishes their natural caution and means they aren't searching for food as nature intended.