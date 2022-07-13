The Best Small Beach Towns in Florida, According to Southern Living

Sometimes, the large Florida beach destinations popular with tourists are not the same destinations locals favor. Some know that smaller, less-known beach towns in Florida have just as much to offer as well-known destinations.

Determining What is Considered the "Best" Small Town Beaches in Florida: Since all of Florida's beaches have unique attributes, choosing the "best" is a subjective task. But Southern Living recently listed what it felt were small beach towns that are quintessential Florida.

What Were the Criteria: Southern Living listed "beautiful shorelines, fun food scenes, and win-you-over-for-a-lifetime character" as attributes valued for small-town beaches. Looking over the commentary listed for each town, a vibrant food and art scene along with a lack of large hotel chains seemed to score well.

What were "the Best" Small Florida Beach Towns?: Southern Living chose 11 Florida towns for the list. They were:

Pass-A-Grille-Beach: Southing Living liked the vibe of this island beach town island town located in close proximity to St. Petersburg. It noted the spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico and how locals and visitors gather nightly to ring to sunset bell.

Islamorada: Located in the Florida Keys, this island is small, but still manages beautiful views, restaurants, and bars that have live music and good food. Southern Living praised Islandorada's craft brew scene and suggested Lazy Days Restaurant for dining

Anna Maria Island: Southern Living praised this island's lack of hotels and condominiums. It also noted that this destination has a "funky," but friendly vibe because of its quirky boutiques and locals who drive around on golf carts.

Key Biscayne: This island village is home to the historic Cape Florida Lighthouse. Southern Living felt this destination was a welcome reprieve from the bustle of Miami. Visitors have access to 2 large parks—Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Each offers beaches, tropical fauna, and wildlife.

Captiva Island: Just west of Fort Myers in Lee County, Southern Living noted that the charming Captiva Island has no traffic lights. It praised the beautiful beaches, the plentiful shelling, and the Captiva luminary event when residents light candles during the holiday season.

Seaside: This small community town in north Florida is literally colorful because of its pastel-colored houses with front porches. Nestled on the Gulf of Mexico, many visitors choose to explore this tiny destination by bicycle or walking. It's arguably easy to unplug in a destination so focused on simplicity.

Vero Beach: Located on the east coast of Florida, Vero Beach appeals to nature lovers and those who enjoy its small-town charm and alluring cafes. The town has unspoiled beaches, protected wildlife preserves, and miles of opportunities to explore being outdoors.

Fernandina Beach: Southern Living found this destination close to Amelia Island intriguing because it celebrates the pirate culture. The site also noted the village's Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival and its vibrant historic district.

Gasparilla Island: Southern Living called this town an "ode to old Florida" and praised the destination for its shelling and tarpon fishing. Gasparilla Island is also home to two lighthouses.

Delray Beach: Southern Living called this destination one of the most beautiful beaches on Florida's east coast and praised its vibrant art scene featuring the Pineapple Grove Arts District.

Dunedin: This somewhat small town within short driving distance of Tampa boasts access to Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks. Southern Living was impressed by Dunedin's food and brewery options.