Where Does Florida Rank for Depression When Compared with Other States?

Depression has arguably always been an issue in the United States, but post-pandemic, statistics show that depression levels rose even higher. 2020 U.S. Census data showed that almost a third of Americans indicated symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Depression is painful to the person experiencing it, but it is also costly. According to the Center for Workplace Mental Health, the total economic burden of major depressive disorder is around $210.5 billion per year.

Determining Which States Have the Highest Depression Rates: Some researchers believe that where you live can affect your mental health. Research out of Penn State University found that people who lived in the suburbs took the fewest mental health days. The researchers also found that those who lived in a close-knit community with better winter weather tended to have better mental health. Researchers at the University of Colorado found that use of green spaces had a positive influence on anxiety.

The website Stacker wanted to examine levels of depression in different states throughout the United States, so it used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System for all 50 states and Washington D.C to find out. The data covered the first nine months of the pandemic and therefore may not be totally representative of depression rates post-pandemic.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did very well, coming in at 48th out of 50. Only California and Hawaii did better. Females who lived in Florida were more depressed than males, but this was not an unusual finding. Most of the states had depressed females represented higher than males.

Which States Did Well?: Which States Did Not?: Although a cursory glance may look like warmer climates tended to score well, this wasn't always the case. Hawaii, California, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, and Alaska did well.

West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Vermont were at the bottom of the list.

Here is the entire list of what Stacker found to be the most depressed states in the United States. The states listed first were the least depressed. The states listed last were the most depressed.

#51. Hawaii

- Population diagnosed with depression: 12.7%

- Depression rate breakdown by sex:

-- 9.6% rate for the male population

-- 15.8% rate for the female population

- Depression rate breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 16.5% rate for the white population

-- 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 8.3% rate for the Asian population

#50. California

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 9.4% rate for the male population

-- 18.6% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.4% rate for the white population

-- 19.7% rate for the Black population

-- 12.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 5.2% rate for the Asian population

#48. Florida (tie)

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 9.8% rate for the male population

-- 19.2% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 17.2% rate for the white population

-- 11.6% rate for the Black population

-- 11.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#48. Illinois (tie)

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 11.2% rate for male population

-- 18.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 16.1% rate for the white population

-- 10.2% rate for the Black population

-- 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#47. New Jersey

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.2% rate for male population

-- 18.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 16.4% rate for the white population

-- 14.8% rate for the Black population

-- 14.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 10.0% rate for Asian population

#46. Delaware

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.6%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 10.9% rate for the male population

-- 19.9% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 17.7% rate for the white population

-- 11.6% rate for the Black population

-- 9.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#45. Maryland

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.7%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.1% rate for the male population

-- 19.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.0% rate for white population

-- 12.6% rate for the Black population

-- 8.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 12.0% rate for Asian population

-- 29.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#44 Alaska

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 9.4% rate for the male population

-- 23.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 16.6% rate for the white population

-- 23.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 12.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#43. South Dakota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 10.2% rate for male population

-- 22.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 15.8% rate for the white population

#41. Nebraska

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 11.4% rate for the male population

-- 22.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 17.6% rate for the white population

-- 15.4% rate for the Black population

-- 10.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 14.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#41. New York

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.9% rate for the male population

-- 19.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.2% rate for the white population

-- 15.3% rate for the Black population

-- 17.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 8.9% rate for the Asian population

#39. Georgia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.3% rate for the male population

-- 21.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.0% rate for white population

-- 12.4% rate for the Black population

-- 10.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#39. Virginia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.1% rate for the male population

-- 22.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.4% rate for the white population

-- 15.7% rate for the Black population

-- 10.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 8.6% rate for the Asian population

#37. Arizona

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.1% rate for the male population

-- 21.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 20.0% rate for white population

-- 13.7% rate for the Black population

-- 13.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 16.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#37. Iowa

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 11.2% rate for male population

-- 23.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 17.5% rate for the white population

-- 15.1% rate for the Black population

-- 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#35. New Mexico

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.5% rate for male population

-- 22.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.8% rate for the white population

-- 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 13.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#35. Nevada

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.6% rate for the male population

-- 21.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.7% rate for the white population

-- 14.4% rate for the Black population

-- 14.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#33. Connecticut

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.2% rate for male population

-- 22.8% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.8% rate for the white population

-- 12.2% rate for the Black population

-- 18.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#33. Texas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.7% rate for the male population

-- 22.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.0% rate for white population

-- 16.5% rate for the Black population

-- 14.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 7.9% rate for the Asian population

#32. Massachusetts

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.8% rate for the male population

-- 22.6% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.2% rate for the white population

-- 17.4% rate for the Black population

-- 23.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 6.2% rate for the Asian population

#31. Wyoming

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.3%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.1% rate for the male population

-- 24.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.3% rate for the white population

-- 19.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#30. Colorado

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.7% rate for the male population

-- 24.2% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.5% rate for the white population

-- 18.1% rate for the Black population

-- 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 27.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#29. Idaho

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.7% rate for the male population

-- 25.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.5% rate for the white population

-- 18.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 26.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#27. Kansas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.7% rate for the male population

-- 25.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.7% rate for the white population

-- 17.0% rate for Black population

-- 16.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 27.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#27. North Dakota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.4% rate for the male population

-- 25.3% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 18.9% rate for the white population

-- 24.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 26.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#26. Michigan

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.6%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.8% rate for the male population

-- 25.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 20.0% rate for white population

-- 15.9% rate for the Black population

-- 25.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 30.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#23. Washington DC

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.2% rate for male population

-- 23.9% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 22.5% rate for the white population

-- 18.3% rate for the Black population

-- 13.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 16.5% rate for the Asian population

#23. Minnesota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 13.4% rate for the male population

-- 26.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 20.7% rate for the white population

-- 15.5% rate for the Black population

-- 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 7.1% rate for the Asian population

-- 34.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#23. Wisconsin

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 12.9% rate for the male population

-- 26.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 19.7% rate for the white population

-- 20.2% rate for the Black population

-- 19.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 39.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#22. Pennsylvania

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 14.0% rate for male population

-- 26.2% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 20.0% rate for white population

-- 18.8% rate for the Black population

-- 29.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#21. North Carolina

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.2% rate for male population

-- 26.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 23.4% rate for the white population

-- 16.7% rate for the Black population

-- 11.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 31.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#20. Mississippi

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 14.8% rate for the male population

-- 26.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 23.4% rate for the white population

-- 16.1% rate for the Black population

-- 36.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#19. Rhode Island

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.1% rate for the male population

-- 25.8% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.7% rate for the white population

-- 14.5% rate for the Black population

-- 20.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#18. Oregon

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.1% rate for the male population

-- 27.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.7% rate for the white population

-- 25.0% rate for Black population

-- 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 15.9% rate for the Asian population

-- 17.8% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#16. New Hampshire

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.0% rate for male population

-- 27.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.0% rate for white population

-- 28.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#16. South Carolina

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 14.5% rate for male population

-- 27.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 23.1% rate for the white population

-- 16.2% rate for the Black population

-- 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#15. Indiana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.8% rate for the male population

-- 27.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 22.9% rate for the white population

-- 17.4% rate for the Black population

-- 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 31.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#14. Ohio

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.0%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.8% rate for the male population

-- 27.8% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 22.3% rate for the white population

-- 19.9% rate for the Black population

-- 26.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#13. Maine

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.0% rate for male population

-- 27.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 22.0% rate for white population

-- 26.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#12. Montana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.6%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.0% rate for male population

-- 30.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 21.8% rate for the white population

-- 28.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 29.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#11. Missouri

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.8%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.9% rate for the male population

-- 29.3% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 23.5% rate for the white population

-- 17.1% rate for the Black population

-- 21.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 38.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#10. Oklahoma

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.9%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.2% rate for male population

-- 29.3% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 23.4% rate for the white population

-- 24.5% rate for the Black population

-- 15.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 25.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#9. Utah

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.1% rate for the male population

-- 30.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 24.3% rate for the white population

-- 20.1% rate for the Black population

-- 19.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 21.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#8. Vermont

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.3%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 17.9% rate for the male population

-- 28.5% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 22.4% rate for the white population

-- 31.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 34.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#7. Washington

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 17.7% rate for the male population

-- 29.1% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 25.4% rate for the white population

-- 22.4% rate for the Black population

-- 19.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 10.7% rate for the Asian population

-- 36.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#4. Alabama

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.1% rate for the male population

-- 30.3% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 25.0% rate for white population

-- 21.4% rate for the Black population

-- 27.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#4. Arkansas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 15.1% rate for the male population

-- 31.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 25.1% rate for the white population

-- 19.6% rate for the Black population

-- 13.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 23.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#4. Louisiana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.6% rate for the male population

-- 30.0% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 25.0% rate for white population

-- 20.0% rate for Black population

-- 25.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

-- 28.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#3. Tennessee

- Population diagnosed with depression: 24.1%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 16.5% rate for male population

-- 31.2% rate for female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 25.1% rate for the white population

-- 20.9% rate for the Black population

-- 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#2. Kentucky

- Population diagnosed with depression: 24.2%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 18.4% rate for the male population

-- 29.7% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 24.8% rate for the white population

-- 18.8% rate for the Black population

-- 17.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#1. West Virginia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 26.4%

- Breakdown by sex:

-- 20.1% rate for the male population

-- 32.4% rate for the female population

- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:

-- 26.6% rate for the white population

-- 15.2% rate for the Black population