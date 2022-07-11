Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IWQK_0gbS3NDr00
Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:

Burmese Pythons: You've probably seen these huge constrictors covered in the media since they are a spectacle in their size. They're a problem because they prey on native animals and endangered birds. Scientists believe that the invasive nature of these animals began when the snakes were kept as pets and then escaped. They're now found in many areas around the Everglades, including Everglades National Park, and in areas to the north including Big Cypress National Preserve and Collier-Seminole State Forest. They've even been found in the Florida Keys.

Cane Toads or bufo toads are most known for their danger to dogs, but the toads also eat many native animals such as frogs and fish. They're large in size, sometimes reaching nine inches. This makes them considerably larger than a native southern toad. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the toads were originally meant to control agricultural pests in sugar cane in the 1930s and 40s. They're found throughout Florida in urban, suburban, and agricultural areas.

Cuban Tree Frogs are thought to have been introduced to Florida via cargo ship in the 1920s, but in modern times, they've become a problem. Their tadpoles compete with native tadpole species for food and resources. According to the University of Florida, these frogs take over birdhouses and sometimes make their way into homes where they enter toilets and cause clogs.

African Land Snails: Until very recently, this invasive species appeared to have been fully eradicated. However, a Pasco county gardener recently found one of these "most dangerous snails in the world." The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has begun to address the problem because these snails can be very troublesome. They eat native plants and even stucco off of buildings. They also carry parasites that potentially cause meningitis.

Green Inquanas: These lizards can become quite large, measuring up to 5 feet in length and weighing up to 17 pounds. They prefer plants, but they can also eat bird eggs. They damage buildings by digging beneath foundations. They can also spread salmonella.

South American Tegus: While not technically a pest to people, these lizards are threatening to native reptiles and birds. They're easy to spot because they can reach sizes of up to four feet. Floridians are encouraged to report them to the Florida Wildlife Commission at 1-888-483-4681.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 45

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
14758 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Why 14 Florida Cities Lead the Nation in Recently Canceled Real Estate Sales

It's no secret that America's housing market has surged. And Florida is no exception. Some areas of Florida, such as Tampa and Miami, saw some of the highest housing increases in the nation. As recently as May of 2022, in many cases Florida's real estate market supply couldn't keep up with demand.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

How to See Cheap Family Movies in Florida This Summer

Mark Goebel from Taos, New Mexico, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people enjoy watching movies throughout the year, but summer is arguably a special time for movies. The kids are out of school, and many studios release their blockbusters during the summer for optimal viewership.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

This Mysterious Limestone Structure is Called Florida's Stonehenge

There is a stone "castle" in Miami-Dade county that is said to be single-handedly constructed by one man, Edward Leedskalnin. He is said to have completed the structure without modern machinery, even though it is comprised of 1,100 tons of rock.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

The Florida Destination Where You Can Allegedly Drink From the Fountain of Youth

In 1513, the Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León left his homeland of Puerto Rico to travel to the island of “Bimini," now located in the Bahamas. He never made it to Bimini. Instead, he landed near St. Augustine, Florida, which he claimed for the Spanish crown.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

The Countries that Trade the Most Goods with Florida

Few places are so self-sufficient that they have all the goods they need without trading with others. The sunshine state is no exception. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a leading data visualization tool for international trade data, in 2021, Florida imported 93.6 billion dollars worth of goods, making it the 10th largest importer in the United States. The site also indicated that in April 2022, Florida exported 5.46 billion dollars in goods and imported 9.45, resulting in a negative trade balance of 3.99 billion dollars.

Read full story
Florida State

Where to See Endangered Key Deer in Florida

According to the Florida Bar Association, as of 2020, there was an estimated stable population of 700,000 deer in Florida. Still, some varieties of deer are more plentiful than others. And some are endangered. One example of a severely endangered deer in Florida is the Key deer.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The Best Small Beach Towns in Florida, According to Southern Living

Sometimes, the large Florida beach destinations popular with tourists are not the same destinations locals favor. Some know that smaller, less-known beach towns in Florida have just as much to offer as well-known destinations.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Where Does Florida Rank for Depression When Compared with Other States?

Depression has arguably always been an issue in the United States, but post-pandemic, statistics show that depression levels rose even higher. 2020 U.S. Census data showed that almost a third of Americans indicated symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities that are Still Relatively Affordable Places to Live

Inflation and supply chain issues have meant that living expenses have been rising throughout the United States. This is especially true in Florida, where housing cost increases have outpaced the nation, causing CBS to recently name Florida the least affordable place in America.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

What Do Retailers that Do Business in Florida Pay Their Employees?

MikeMozartJeepersMedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Retail makes up a significant percentage of Florida's labor force. According to the National Retail Federation, 29% of jobs in Florida are supported by the retail industry, which equals over 3 million jobs.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Was Florida America's 14th Colony? Why Some Think So

DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Highly-Rated Cat Cafes in Florida

Cat cafes are popping up all over the United States and beyond. The phenomenon began in Japan and Taiwan but is now mainstream worldwide. The concept is arguably popular because it combines two things that many people enjoy - cuddling with cats and kittens and getting a caffeine fix.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

"Dark Sky Places:" Where are They in Florida?

If you like to look at the stars and planets in the night sky, you may have noticed that, at least in some areas, a clear view of celestial objects is harder to accomplish than it was when you were a child.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Most Independent States

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a high value on independence. And some citizens place a high value on self-sufficiency without needing excessive amounts of assistance from others.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of Best Places to Watch the Sunset

Watching the sunset at the end of the day is a peaceful way to wind down into the evening. It is a simple pleasure that doesn't cost a thing. Florida arguably has some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world because it has some unique attributes that make it meteorologically special.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy