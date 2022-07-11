Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:

Burmese Pythons: You've probably seen these huge constrictors covered in the media since they are a spectacle in their size. They're a problem because they prey on native animals and endangered birds. Scientists believe that the invasive nature of these animals began when the snakes were kept as pets and then escaped. They're now found in many areas around the Everglades, including Everglades National Park, and in areas to the north including Big Cypress National Preserve and Collier-Seminole State Forest. They've even been found in the Florida Keys.

Cane Toads or bufo toads are most known for their danger to dogs, but the toads also eat many native animals such as frogs and fish. They're large in size, sometimes reaching nine inches. This makes them considerably larger than a native southern toad. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the toads were originally meant to control agricultural pests in sugar cane in the 1930s and 40s. They're found throughout Florida in urban, suburban, and agricultural areas.

Cuban Tree Frogs are thought to have been introduced to Florida via cargo ship in the 1920s, but in modern times, they've become a problem. Their tadpoles compete with native tadpole species for food and resources. According to the University of Florida, these frogs take over birdhouses and sometimes make their way into homes where they enter toilets and cause clogs.

African Land Snails: Until very recently, this invasive species appeared to have been fully eradicated. However, a Pasco county gardener recently found one of these "most dangerous snails in the world." The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has begun to address the problem because these snails can be very troublesome. They eat native plants and even stucco off of buildings. They also carry parasites that potentially cause meningitis.

Green Inquanas: These lizards can become quite large, measuring up to 5 feet in length and weighing up to 17 pounds. They prefer plants, but they can also eat bird eggs. They damage buildings by digging beneath foundations. They can also spread salmonella.

South American Tegus: While not technically a pest to people, these lizards are threatening to native reptiles and birds. They're easy to spot because they can reach sizes of up to four feet. Floridians are encouraged to report them to the Florida Wildlife Commission at 1-888-483-4681.