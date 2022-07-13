This Mysterious Limestone Structure is Called Florida's Stonehenge

There is a stone "castle" in Miami-Dade county that is said to be single-handedly constructed by one man, Edward Leedskalnin. He is said to have completed the structure without modern machinery, even though it is comprised of 1,100 tons of rock.

What are the Details about Edward?: Edward Leedskalnin moved to Florida when he was around 26. He was said to be of a small stature - weighing just 100 pounds and standing around 5 feet tall. Edward was believed to have been left at the altar by his 16-year-old fiancé. The castle was allegedly meant as a "testimony to his lost love."

What are the Mysterious Details About the Castle?: Edward allegedly manipulated and placed tons of limestone by himself and without cranes or heavy machinery. Oolite limestone is found in south Florida, often buried beneath many layers of topsoil. Yet, Edward was allegedly able to move the heavy stones without help.

The Castle's website indicates that no one ever witnessed Edward's labor in constructing the castle. Edward claimed that he only used primitive tools made from old car parts. He also told people he knew the secrets of the ancient pyramids.

Although Edward only had a 4th-grade education, he did have a knowledge of electricity and magnets, and he published pamphlets about these subjects. Because of this knowledge, some believe Edward used reverse magnetism to construct the castle.

It appears that no mortar was used to link the stones together. Only their weight is used, and no light passes beneath the joints. Although many of the stones are up to 8 feet tall and uniform in height, none of them have shifted. Because of this, some travel websites call the structure Florida's Stonehenge. The castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

The Castle Today: You can visit the castle because it is open to the public as a tourist attraction called Coral Castle. It is located at 28655 South Dixie Highway in Homestead and is open Thursday-Sunday from 9am-6pm. The cost of admission is $18 for adults and $8.00 for children. The castle is also available for private events like weddings.