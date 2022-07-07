What Do Retailers that Do Business in Florida Pay Their Employees?

Retail makes up a significant percentage of Florida's labor force. According to the National Retail Federation, 29% of jobs in Florida are supported by the retail industry, which equals over 3 million jobs.

Florida Retail Workers and the Great Resignation: During the pandemic, many retail employees continued to do their jobs in person while others worked remotely. However, once the pandemic was over, many service employees, including retail workers, left their jobs during a period that was called "the Great Resignation."

Christine Sikora, Vice President of Innovative Solutions for CareerSource, told Click Orlando that many employees from the retail sector quit their jobs to obtain training in other fields or went back to school in the hopes of a more flexible schedule or better pay.

The Average Pay of Retail Workers in Florida: Since one reason for the Great Resignation was arguably pay, the website Stacker wanted to examine the median compensation of the average employee at some of the largest retailers in the United States. So it used data from Securities and Exchange Commission filings. (It's important to note that these filings include full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.)

Findings Relating to Florida: The findings showed that the average compensation for some retail employees was not much more than Florida's living wage. However, some employers paid better than others. According to MIT's Living Wage Calculator, a single person in Florida needs to make a minimum of $30,825 a year before taxes to cover essential living expenses.

Here is compensation information from Stacker for the largest 10 retailers, all of which do at least some business in Florida. Rankings are listed from lowest compensation to highest.

#10. Walmart Inc.

- Total compensation of median employee: $25,335

- Average hourly wage: around $16.

- Total compensation of CEO: $25.7 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 1,013:1

- Company revenues: $572.8 billion

- Total employees: 2,234,015

#9. Target Corp.

- Total compensation of median employee: $25,501

- Average hourly wage: around $15 per hour, but Target has announced plans to raise its minimum wage up to $24 for some employees.

- Total compensation of CEO: $19.8 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 775:1

- Company revenues: $106 billion

- Total employees: 450,000

#8. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

- Total compensation of median employee: $26,255

-Average hourly wage: $15 per hour by November 2022.

- Total compensation of CEO: $28.5 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 1,084:1

- Company revenues: $132.5 billion

- Total employees: 307,250

#7. The Kroger Co.

- Total compensation of median employee: $26,763

- Average hourly wage: $15.50 per hour with plans to raise it to $16

- Total compensation of CEO: $18.2 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 679:1

- Company revenues: $137.9 billion

- Total employees: 420,000

#6. The Home Depot Inc.

- Total compensation of median employee: $28,697

- Average hourly earnings vary greatly depending on the position, from $9.75 for inside sales to $23.52 for care coordinator

- Total compensation of CEO: $13.1 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 455:1

- Company revenues: $151.2 billion

- Total employees: 490,600

#5. Amazon.com Inc.

- Total compensation of median employee: $32,855

- Average hourly earnings recently boosted to $18 per hour

- Total compensation of CEO: $212.7 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 6,474:1

- Company revenues: $469.8 billion

- Total employees: 1,608,000

#4. CVS Health Corp.

- Total compensation of median employee: $45,010

- Average hourly wage: $15 an hour

- Total compensation of CEO: $20.6 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 458:1

- Company revenues: $292.1 billion

- Total employees: 300,000

#3. Costco Wholesale Corp.

- Total compensation of median employee: $45,294

- Average hourly wage: $17 an hour

- Total compensation of CEO: $8.8 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 193:1

- Company revenues: $195.9 billion

- Total employees: 288,000

#2. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

- Total compensation of median employee: $50,379

- Average hourly wage: - varies from $14 for a package handler to $26 for a driver

- Total compensation of CEO: $27.6 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 548:1

- Company revenues: $97.3 billion

- Total employees: 534,000

#1. Apple Inc.

- Total compensation of median employee: $68,254

-Average hourly wage: $22 an hour in some markets

- Total compensation of CEO: $98.7 million

- Pay ratio of CEO-to-median employee: 1,447:1

- Company revenues: $365.8 billion

- Total employees: 154,000